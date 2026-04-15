Porsche 911 GT3 S/C Cabriolet unveils with manual gearbox and convertible roof

New Delhi:

Porsche has just pulled the wraps off the 911 GT3 S/C Cabriolet, adding a fresh twist to their legendary 911 lineup. For the first time, you get all the raw performance of a GT3, but now with a fully automatic drop-top. This is not just rare but a limited-run special—the GT3 S/C Cabriolet joins the regular production line, so it is actually within reach for more people who love to drive.

Powerful naturally aspirated engine

Under the rear deck sits the heart of the car—a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine. It cranks out 510 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque, revving all the way up to 9,000 rpm. That’s Porsche’s signature high-rev drama, distilled for anyone craving old-school thrills. And forget about automatics or paddles—this one comes only with a six-speed manual. Porsche says it'll sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and won’t stop pushing until 313 km/h.

Lightweight construction and performance engineering

To keep things light and sharp, Porsche went all-in with carbon fibre bonnet, doors, and front wings—borrowed straight from the 911 S/T playbook. Magnesium parts show up in the wheels and roof system, too. Standard kit includes carbon-ceramic brakes (PCCB) and a lightweight lithium-ion battery. Even with all the open-top hardware, the car tips the scales at just 1,497 kg—pure sports car territory.

Convertible design with GT3 styling

The roof is the highlight for the car itself. It is fully electric, and the hood could disappear as well as reappear in about 12 seconds – this could be done at up to 50 km/h speed. Roof up, the car keeps a classic coupe silhouette. Outside, the GT3 look stays sharp: a front lip spoiler, an aggressive rear diffuser, and a retractable rear wing with a Gurney flap. LED headlights and integrated lighting add that last bit of polish.

Interior focused on driving experience

Step inside and you’ll find a cockpit built around the driving experience. It’s strictly a two-seater, just like the 911 Speedster, and comes standard with Sports Seats Plus. If you want to go full race car, you can opt for carbon-fibre bucket seats. The cabin’s stripped down with lightweight carpets, carbon trim, and a digital cluster with a special Track Screen that puts real-time data—like tyre pressures, temps, and shift lights—right where you need it.

Availability and India launch status

The 911 GT3 S/C Cabriolet is open for orders worldwide, though Porsche hasn’t said anything about bringing it to India just yet.

Overall, this car is all about the mix: screaming naturally aspirated power, a stick shift, and open-air freedom. For anyone passionate about driving and not just owning a fast luxury car, the new Porsche is considerably irresistible and packed with speed and precision.