Women's reservation rollout: Centre assures states of balanced seat share amid delimitation fears

New Delhi:

The Union government has sought to calm concerns raised by several states regarding the implementation of the women’s reservation law, assuring that no region will be disadvantaged when the move comes into effect. The Centre has clarified that the increase in parliamentary seats will be carried out in a balanced and proportionate manner for all states.

According to government sources, the proposed changes will ensure that each state sees a similar rise in representation. The Centre has indicated that the number of seats could increase by around 50 per cent across states, addressing fears, particularly from southern states, that more populous regions such as Bihar and Uttar Pradesh might gain a disproportionate advantage.

The assurances come as the government prepares to introduce a significant constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on April 16. The legislation aims to expand the strength of the Lok Sabha from the current 543 seats to nearly 850.

The proposed bill is part of efforts to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as in state legislative assemblies. To make this possible, the Centre plans to amend Article 81 of the Constitution, allowing up to 815 members to be elected from states and up to 35 from Union Territories.

The implementation of women’s reservation is expected to follow a delimitation exercise, which will redraw constituency boundaries based on population and other factors. This process had raised concerns among some states about a possible shift in political representation.

The government said further details and clarifications on the bill will be shared during discussions in Parliament.

Rijiju warns against misinformation

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has warned against people misleading the southern states on delimitation.

“Some people are trying to mislead the South Indian States on Women Reservation by providing wrong Delimitation figures. There should be no politics in giving reservations to Women in Lok Sabha & Legislative Assemblies. All political parties are united for Nari Shakti,” he posted on X.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin calls for black flag protest

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a state-wide black flag protest to be held on April 16, opposing the Centre’s proposed delimitation exercise. He also cautioned the Union government that it would face serious consequences if Tamil Nadu’s concerns were ignored.

The announcement came after an emergency meeting led by Stalin, who is also the president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The meeting, conducted via video conference, included party MPs and district secretaries to discuss the implications of the proposed changes.

During the discussion, Stalin expressed strong concern over the issue, stating, "the sword that hung over our heads has now descended upon us."

He further said that the DMK has begun reaching out to Members of Parliament from various states to build a joint response against what he described as a serious threat. According to him, efforts are underway to create a coordinated strategy to oppose the move.

Raising questions about the intent behind the exercise, he asked whether the move was effectively a punishment for the southern states, which he said have significantly contributed to the country’s development.