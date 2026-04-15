Bihar will work only on 'Modi-Nitish model': Samrat Choudhary affirms on taking charge as CM

Patna:

Samrat Choudhary assumes charge as Bihar Chief Minister, vows to follow Modi Nitish model

Newly sworn in Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said he would begin work for the state immediately after taking oath, asserting that governance in Bihar would follow the “Modi Nitish model.”

"I will start working for Bihar from today itself. Only the Modi Nitish model will work in Bihar," he said after the swearing in ceremony.

Choudhary officially took charge after Nitish Kumar's resignation and his move to the Rajya Sabha, marking a significant shift as the BJP assumed leadership of the government in the state. Soon after the ceremony, he began administrative work.

Slogans were also raised by supporters outside Lok Bhavan in Patna, though Choudhary reiterated that governance would strictly follow the Modi Nitish framework.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed confidence in the new Chief Minister, saying Choudhary would carry forward Nitish Kumar’s legacy and address any shortcomings. “As Nitish Kumar ran the government for 20 years, we believe that if there were any gaps, Samrat Choudhary will fulfil them and take Bihar forward,” he said, adding that his own political journey was shaped by Kumar’s support.

BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal also welcomed the development, stating that Choudhary would work towards realising the vision of a developed Bihar under Nitish Kumar’s guidance.

The development marks the first time the BJP has secured the Chief Minister’s post in Bihar despite being part of the ruling NDA alliance for years. Earlier, Nitish Kumar continued as Chief Minister even after electoral victories, but his move to the Rajya Sabha opened the door for the BJP to take the lead.

Choudhary had earlier served as Deputy Chief Minister in the Nitish Kumar government. Following his elevation, JD U leaders Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Kumar Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers. Nitish Kumar had long indicated his preference for Choudhary to take on a larger leadership role in the state.

Also read: Samrat Choudhary sworn in as Bihar Chief Minister in a historic first for BJP, JDU bags 2 deputies