Four killed, over 20 injured as speeding bus rams truck on Yamuna Expressway in Mathura

Mathura:

At least four people were killed, and more than 20 others were injured after a Volvo bus carrying around 65 passengers collided with a trailer truck on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district early Tuesday morning, said police.

The accident occurred around 4 am between milestones 112 and 113 of the Yamuna Expressway in the Raya police station area, when a Volvo bus belonging to Gola Bus Service collided with a trailer from behind.

The impact was so severe that the front portion of the bus was completely mangled, causing panic among the passengers. Four passengers died on the spot, while 20 to 25 others sustained injuries.

What did the police say?

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural), the Mahavan Circle Officer, and the Raya Police Station in-charge arrived at the scene with the police force. In addition, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Fire Service also joined the rescue operation.

Passengers trapped inside the bus were immediately rescued and shifted by ambulance to Mathura District Hospital, where the injured are undergoing treatment. Police said the condition of several victims remains critical.

Mathura SP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the trailer was moving in the third lane when the speeding bus crashed into it. Police received information about the accident at around 4 am. "A road accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district. A trailer was travelling in the third lane. A Volvo bus carrying approximately 65 passengers collided with the trailer due to overspeeding," Rawat said.

Authorities created a green corridor to ensure the victims received immediate medical attention. "A green corridor was immediately created from the accident site to the hospital. The injured were rushed for treatment. Four people have died, while 19 others are undergoing treatment. The entire district administration is present at the scene," he added.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

(Report: Vipin Saraswat)

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