Punjab Kings' Shashank Singh, his father booked after cook alleges assault and abuse

Bhopal:

Shashank Singh, who plays for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and his father, retired IPS officer Shailesh Singh, have been booked by police in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal following allegations of assault and abuse by a cook, police said.

The Ratibad police station in Bhopal registered an FIR on Monday against three people under various sections based on a complaint filed by the victim, Vipendra Singh Tomar (31), a native of Rewa district, who was employed as a cook at the family's residence located in Mendori village, Bhopal. FIR copy also names the family's driver as a co-accused, who is currently under active investigation by the Ratibad Police.

Cook assaulted and verbally abused

According to the complaint, Tomar was recently brought from Rewa to Bhopal through an acquaintance. He was promised a monthly salary of Rs 15,000, free lodging and food at the former police officer's Nilbad bungalow, alongside assurances of assistance in securing a government job in the future.

However, the complainant alleged that within hours of taking up the job, he faced intense mental pressure and verbal hostility. The situation allegedly escalated rapidly over complaints regarding the quality of the food prepared. "When I observed the abusive environment and expressed my desire to quit the job and return home, they became infuriated," the complainant stated in his report.

The cook further alleged that his mobile phone was forcibly confiscated by the accused to prevent him from contacting anyone, and he was pressured to continue working against his will.

In a bid to protect himself, he locked himself inside a room. However, the father-son duo, alongside their driver, allegedly opened the door and brutally assaulted him. A subsequent medical examination conducted by the police confirmed visible injury marks on the victim's face and body.

Tomar has also released a video on social media in which he is seen crying while narrating the alleged incident.

Acting on the formal complaint and corroborating medical reports, the Ratibad Police registered a First Information Report (FIR). The case has been filed under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS): Section 296(B) Obscene acts and public verbal abuse; Section 115(2) Voluntarily causing hurt/assault and Section 3(5) Joint criminal liability (acts done by multiple people with common intention).

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