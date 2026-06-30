Tamil Nadu CM Vijay gives free hand to officials, says 'punish offenders regardless of power or influence'

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday issued a strong message to district collectors and police officials, asking them to function without political interference and ensure that lawbreakers are punished strictly, irrespective of their influence or status. Addressing the first joint conference of district collectors, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and senior police officers since the TVK government assumed office in May, Vijay stressed that public welfare, transparent governance and effective policing must remain the administration's top priorities.

The two-day conference, held at the Secretariat in Chennai, brought together district collectors, SPs, Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), the Director General of Police (DGP) and heads of various government departments to discuss governance, law and order and public service delivery across the state.

'Act freely, without political interference'

Delivering a clear message to the district administration and police, Vijay said officials should perform their duties independently and uphold the rule of law without external pressure. "Regarding law and order, you can decide freely. Whoever the wrongdoers are, no matter how powerful they are, they should be punished immediately and impartially according to the law. Innocent persons should not be penalised," the Chief Minister said. He added that the people had elected the TVK government with expectations of social justice and a transparent, honest and corruption-free administration.

Zero tolerance for drugs and illegal mining

Calling for tougher action against organised crime, Vijay instructed district collectors and SPs to intensify efforts against drug trafficking and illegal mining activities. "District collectors and Superintendents of Police should actively monitor and take action against drug trafficking and smuggling of mineral resources," Vijay said. He also asked officials to identify the root causes of crime rather than merely responding to incidents after they occur.

"Collectors and SPs should take steps to prevent criminal incidents by identifying the root cause. A change should be brought about in the behaviour of those who disturb law and order," he said.

The Chief Minister directed officials to strengthen coordinated action against illegal sand mining in the Cauvery, Vaigai and other river basins through close cooperation between the mining, revenue and police departments.

Women's safety and child protection take centre stage

Vijay stressed that ensuring the safety of women must remain a non-negotiable priority for the administration. "Women's safety should be ensured without any compromise and special arrangements should be made for their protection," he said.

He also called for enhanced security measures for students and children by keeping a close watch on shops operating near educational institutions. "Special attention should also be given to the safety of students and children. Shops near schools should be continuously monitored. Periodic checks should be conducted if necessary. Those involved in drug-related crimes should be immediately arrested and punished," the Chief Minister said. He further warned that delays in registering FIRs in crimes against women and cases under the POCSO Act would not be tolerated.

Police officers were also instructed to review not just crime statistics but also the quality of investigations, compensation provided to victims and their families, and the status of pending cases every month.

Better governance through field visits and public outreach

The Chief Minister asked district collectors to improve grievance redressal by conducting internal online review meetings before public hearings. He said farmers, fishermen and differently-abled persons should be treated with courtesy and empathy while addressing their concerns. Collectors were also directed to undertake regular field inspections and ensure timely follow-up on petitions received from the public.

Vijay suggested that every district should conduct monthly law and order review meetings, coordinate with all concerned departments and consult legal experts in important cases so that offenders do not escape legal action.

Focus on education, caste equality and public services

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government's focus should remain on improving essential public services, including ration distribution, education, healthcare, drinking water, electricity, roads and public transport. "We must pay special attention to basic facilities like ration, education, drinking water, health, electricity, road and bus facilities," he said. He also called for strict action against caste-based discrimination and violence, stating that caste inequalities must be eliminated from educational institutions. Officials, he said, should ensure that government welfare schemes and services reach people at their doorstep while working towards improving their quality of life.

Land disputes and juvenile crime under scanner

Pointing out that land disputes often trigger violent crimes in rural Tamil Nadu, Vijay directed every district to establish a land dispute resolution committee. These committees should meet once every fortnight to resolve issues before they escalate into serious law and order problems. He also expressed concern over the increasing incidents of juvenile delinquency, gang activities and substance abuse, asking officials to take preventive measures.

Special attention, he said, should be given to tackling drug abuse among migrant workers employed in industrial hubs such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Tiruppur. He called for continuous monitoring of ganja, gutka and other banned substances along with sustained awareness campaigns and enforcement drives.

Protection for migrant workers

Referring to migrant workers from Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and the northeastern states, Vijay said they must not face exploitation or attacks while working in Tamil Nadu. He directed the Labour Welfare Department to ensure mandatory registration of all migrant workers so that they receive proper protection and access to welfare measures. Concluding his address, Vijay urged officials to remain committed to ethical governance. "Officials should be truthful, honest and transparent. Work for the welfare of the people, and good will come to you," he said.

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