Oppo Pad 5 Pro, Pad Mini features revealed ahead of April 21 launch: Details

New Delhi:

Oppo is gearing up to unveil its newest tablets, the Oppo Pad 5 Pro and the Pad Mini, on April 21 in China. The Pad 5 Pro steps in as the flagship, aimed at users who want top-of-the-line features, while the Pad Mini is built for anyone who prefers a smaller device that still packs a punch. Both the upcoming tablets from the company will be shipped with ColorOS 16 whcih is based on Android 16. Also, they will both run on Snapdragon chips.

So, there will be two launches which are set to take place in China by next week:

Oppo Pad 5 Pro and Pad Mini confirmed to launch on April 21

Oppo Pad 5 Pro toi come with flagship features

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro comes equipped with a large 13.2-inch display, offering a crisp 3.4K resolution and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with peak brightness of 1000 nits, so using it outdoors will not be a problem. Underneath, you get the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The battery is huge—at 13,380mAh, it promises up to 20 hours of video on a single charge, and when you do need to top up, you get 67W fast charging. The design is sleek, too. It measures just 5.94mm thick and weighs 672 grams. Hi-Fi audio is on board, and you can pair it with a floating keyboard for a full-on productivity setup.

Oppo Pad Mini: Compact yet powerful

The Oppo Pad Mini is all about portability. It features an 8.8-inch OLED display with a sharp 2.5K resolution and the same 144Hz refresh rate as its bigger sibling. The whole device weighs only 279 grams, so it's easy to throw in a bag or hold for long stretches. Inside, you'll find a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip and an 8,000mAh battery, which can deliver up to 19.5 hours of video playback or 22.7 hours of reading. There's also a special Soft Light version with an anti-glare coating—great if you plan on using it under bright lights or outdoors.

RAM, storage and colour options

In terms of configurations, both tablets come in:

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 512GB storage

If you want more, the Pad 5 Pro is also available in a premium 16GB + 512GB model. For colours, the Pad 5 Pro is offered in Dawn Gold, Mocha Brown, and Monet Purple, while the Pad Mini gets Mint Green, Monet Purple, and Space Grey.

Oppo event on April 21

Oppo is not stopping at tablets. At the April 21 event, the company will also be introducing the Oppo Enco Clip 2 and the Oppo Watch X3 Mini– pushing harder into the audio and wearables space.

Overall, Oppo is going after both power users and fans of smaller tablets. The Pad 5 Pro impresses with its big, vivid screen and fast hardware, while the Pad Mini delivers plenty of performance in a lightweight body. There’s a lot to look forward to from this launch.