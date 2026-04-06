Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Review: Premium design meets massive battery power

New Delhi:

Motorola has rolled out the latest Edge 70 Fusion in India, taking the baton from last year’s Edge 60 Fusion. Pricing starts at Rs 26,999 for the base version, while the fully loaded 12GB RAM, 256GB storage model sits at Rs 32,999. It feels like Motorola’s aiming to bring a top-tier vibe to the mid-range crowd—trying to blend a premium polish with affordability.

Look and design

The Edge 70 Fusion comes in at just 7.99 mm thick – a very sleek and pretty-looking device. It definitely is very handy with a slim look- and unfortunately, it does not come boxed with a silicon cover. Even though the body is made from plastic, it does not feel cheap at all. You will get a solid, stylish device in your hand.

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Motorola has given it a bold and fresh finish. The back texture is very matte velvet – it feels like paper– that saves the phone from any kind of fingerprints and makes a decent grip. I have been using the phone for 10 days, and it works easily with one hand, and it does not slip.

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

It comes with both IP68 and IP69 with water and dust resistance. Also, MIL-STD-810H certification, which means it should handle accidental drops and rough handling pretty well.

Performance, RAM and storage

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which keeps things running smoothly for everyday use and does not choke up, even when you prefer heavy gaming or multitasking.

Motorola has packed this device with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which is enough to run heavy games or take high-quality pictures and videos. Though I need to mention that the device tends to heat up at times, when used for long video calls and conferences, it was not that uncomfortable at all.

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Camera performance

For photography, you will get a 50MP main lens with optical stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide to capture more of the scene.

In good light (indoor and outdoor), shots come out sharp with a balanced dynamic range. Even in tougher conditions, like at night, the dedicated night mode helps pull in decent detail and reduces noise.

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

The front camera is wise enough with a 32MP shooter, producing crisp, clear selfies when using an auto filter. A telephoto lens is what some people might be missing- meaning zoom shots do not quite match what you will find in pricier flagships.

(Image Source : MOTO EDGE 70 FUSION)indoor photos

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)outdoor photos

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)zoom test

Battery and connectivity

I love how this phone’s battery works so magically well. Motorola has packed the device with a 7000mAh battery, which easily lasts for around 2 days with regular use before needing a recharge. For fast refill, the phone comes with a 68W fast charging that gets up to 50 per cent in about 25 minutes- which is pretty handy when you are in a hurry.

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

For connectivity, the handset is equipped with 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC and dual SIM, so you certainly feel covered with all the latest specs.

Best part of the smartphone

Honestly, the killer features here are the battery—the sheer endurance is impressive—the smooth, curved 144Hz AMOLED display, and a bloat-free Android 16 experience. Motorola’s kept the software clean, so you don’t have to dig through a ton of pre-installed junk to get to what you want. This mix makes the Edge 70 Fusion a strong pick for anyone who needs their phone to last all day (or a lot longer) without giving up on modern speed or style.

(Image Source : MOTOROLA EDGE 70 FUSION)Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Price, availability and competitors in India (2026)

In case you like the phone and wish to buy it for yourself, you can easily do so by visiting the official Motorola website, from the Flipkart store, as well as from the retail stores across India.

As the phone has entered the market under the Rs 25000 range, it is certainly going to face some competition from recently announced devices like the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G, iQOO Neo 9 Lite, OnePlus Nord CE5 and Samsung Galaxy A36 5G.

But with its unique blend of features and that marathon battery, the Edge 70 Fusion stands out as a real contender.

Final verdict

Overall, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion looks like a good choice for those who are looking for a smartphone with a sleek and smart design, great specs and amazing battery life. It is a premium-looking smartphone and certainly reliable for day-to-day usage with heavy calling, binge-watching, or gaming. Also, the camera is great in day and night photography; at this price point, it certainly is impressive. Its battery is brilliantly long-lasting, and it's a must for those who prefer to travel long distances.

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What I felt could be better was the speakers – during the calls, when received on speaker, they sounded ok. But during the binge-watching and listening to some music, it felt on the lower side. Also, I faced network issues at times (which is not with Oppo, Samsung, or Vivo phones)-- hence, little room for improvement – but overall, it easily holds its own among its mid-range peers.