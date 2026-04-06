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Honor 600 series to launch soon with 200MP camera, 9000mAh battery and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Honor has started teasing the launch of a new smartphone globally, which is widely expected to be the upcoming Honor 600 series. The lineup, including the Honor 600 and 600 Pro, could feature a 200MP camera, large battery, and premium design inspired by flagship iPhones.

Honor 600 Lite
Honor 600 Lite Image Source : Honor
New Delhi:

Honor is reportedly gearing up to launch its new 600 series globally. The company has started to tease the smartphone on its official channels, and there’s already a dedicated microsite live in a few markets. This is a pretty strong hint which we will witness in the coming time, later this month. 

As per the reports, the company has both standard and Pro versions of the smartphone, which will target that sweet spot in the premium mid-range segment.

Flagship-inspired design  

From the teaser, the smartphone seems to have a clean design with a flat rear panel, branding smack in the centre. There is a square camera module on the back, reminiscent of flagship styles like the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Expect three cameras and an LED flash packed in there.

India Tv - Honor 600 Lite
(Image Source : HONOR)Honor 600 Lite

Up front, the phone supposedly features a punch-hole display with slim bezels for a modern look. They’ve teased an orange variant, so it’s clear Honor’s aiming for bolder colours and younger buyers.

Highlighting specifications: 200MP camera, massive battery  

The Honor 600 series is expected to boast a 6.57-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The devices will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series, which promises solid performance for gaming or multitasking.

Another major highlight is the camera details – the Pro model might launch with a 200-megapixel main camera equipped with optical image stabilisation, while the base model sticks with a dual-camera setup. On top of that, expect a massive 9,000 mAh battery—seriously big for its class.

More info coming soon

So far, we have seen a number of leaks and teasers surfacing online, hinting at the features and specs of the series. But, so far, Honor has not yet dropped the official launch date, pricing or full specs just yet. With all the hype building, we could expect more insights about the Honor 600 series in the next few days.

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