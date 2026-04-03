Buying a new smartphone? These AI features should be your top priority in 2026

New Delhi:

Artificial Intelligence is not just some show-off tech; it has become a necessity. Currently, the tech has come up in the smartphone currently. Several leading smartphone brands, like Samsung, Apple, Google and more, are coming with AI features, which help boost the speed, sharpen cameras and make everything smarter and easier for users. You must pick a smartphone with solid AI features, and your day-to-day experience will get way better.

Camera AI that actually makes a difference

The biggest jump which you will notice on the new AI-powered smartphones is the Camera AI. Here is what one must know about:

Scene detection will change settings automatically for stuff like food pics or nighttime shots.

AI tweaks sharpness and colour after you snap a photo—no need to mess around.

Night mode pulls off crisp pics when it’s dark, and you don’t have to lift a finger.

Object removal lets you erase weird photo-bombers or clutter in one tap.

You do not need to know anything about photography—these features have your back.

AI assistants and productivity boosters

Voice assistants are not just answering weather questions—they are way smarter now. Phones will be able to do the following:

Help you with real-time voice commands and proper responses.

Summarise emails and texts using built-in AI.

Suggest smart replies or even translate content on the go.

Google Assistant and on-device AI are saving you time, helping with tasks, and making your workflow smoother.

Battery and oerformance? AI’s quietly helping

Your smartphone now learns how you use it:

Adaptive battery keeps your favourite apps running longer.

It pauses background apps so they don’t drain power.

Smart performance tuning means games fly and multitasking feels snappy.

All this happens in the background—so battery lasts longer and everything just works better.

Security gets smarter with AI

AI is serious about privacy:

Face unlock and fingerprint scans get faster and more accurate.

Scams and spam? AI spots them in real time.

Processing happens right on your phone—your info stays private.

You get safer, faster access plus peace of mind.

Real-time AI perks for everyday life

Phones now offer real-time AI tricks:

Live translation when you’re on a call,

Transcription during meetings,

Voice-to-text that actually gets what you say.

Perfect for work, school, or travel—you get more done and have less hassle.

Should you care about AI when shopping?

Definitely, we must, as AI is now a dealbreaker. People should not just get obsessed over RAM or camera details, but should focus on the real upgrades that AI brings to a handset. Even an economical smartphone can feel supercharged if its AI features are dialled in.