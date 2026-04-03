Haier Desert Rose AI AC launched in India with AI-AtmoX, smart cooling and more

New Delhi:

Haier just rolled out its new Desert Rose Super Heavy Duty Air Conditioners, adding some muscle to its premium AC lineup. They are built to handle India’s brutal summer heat and have been blending tough construction with smart, AI-driven features. These ACs have been designed for dependable cooling even when the heat's brutal.

You can pick between two models, both sporting sleek designs for people who care about more than just raw performance.

Pricing and availability in India

These new AC ranges will be priced at Rs 55,990 onwards, and you can purchase them via online stores and physical retailers across India.

AI-AtmoX technology: Smarter cooling experience

The real draw here is Haier’s AI-AtmoX system, which zeros in on three big areas:

AI for Comfort (AI-AtmoX Neuro)

AI for Savings (AI-AtmoX Power Manager)

AI for Service (AI-AtmoX Auto Clean)

This setup leans on smart algorithms to learn how you use the AC, how the room feels, and even what the weather’s doing outside. This will result in cooling that actually feels good enough.

Standout AI Features

AI Climate Control 2.0: The AC pays attention to how you use it, what the room temp is, and what’s happening outside, tweaking cooling on the fly to avoid that icy overkill (and cutting down on power waste too).

AI Pre-Cooling with Geofencing: With a 100-metre geofence, it starts cooling your room before you even walk in—totally hands-free.

AI Target Cooling: Here, the AC aims to cool air right where you are, speeding things up and making sure you feel it first.

Energy Saving and Efficiency Front and Center

This AC is not just about fast force cooling, but it will turn to cut power bills down, thanks to smart tricks like:

AI ECO Mode: saves energy by dialing cooling up or down as needed

AI Human Detection: shifts to power-saving mode when nobody’s around

Power Manager: gives you a real-time look at power use and costs

With these, you do not have to fiddle with settings to avoid energy waste – the AC handles it.

Auto-Clean Tech: Less hassle, cleaner air

Haier’s added self-cleaning features too:

AI Frost Self-Clean (Indoor Unit): runs a cleaning cycle every 240 hours to kick out dust and grime

ODU Cyclone Clean (Outdoor Unit): blows dust off the condenser using reverse airflow

This means less hassle for you, and cooling that stays consistent.

Supersonic Cooling: Instant Relief

The AC hits its stride with Supersonic Cooling, blasting cool air in just 10 seconds—perfect for those insane summer afternoons. Haier claims it’s up to 20 times faster than typical AC systems.