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US-Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE: US V-P JD Vance leaves Pakistan after failed talks with Iran

Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Updated:

President Donald Trump has categorically said that the US will start clearing the Hormuz, with the US military claiming that two American warships have crossed the Strait, which is a first since the beginning of the conflict.

US V-P JD Vance while leaving from Pakistan.
US V-P JD Vance while leaving from Pakistan. Image Source : ANI
New Delhi:

The talks between the United States (US) and Iran have failed, and the American delegation is expected to Pakistan soon, said Vice President JD Vance in an early morning press conference on Sunday after the two sides held a marathon 21-hour talks in Islamabad. During the media briefing, Vance said that the US needs affirmative commitment that Iran will not seek nuclear weapon, or tools that help them achieve one fast. The US is leaving a "very simple proposal", Vance said, which is a "method of understanding" that is Washington's "final and best" offer. 

"We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms. I think we were quite flexible, we were quite accommodating. The President told us - you need to come here in good faith and make your best efforts to get a deal. We did that. Unfortunately, we were not able to make any headway," he said.

The Iranians want to retain control of the waterway, rejection US offer of a 'joint control'. Additionally, it also wants Israel to cease all hostilities in Lebanon and unfreezing of its assets by the US. On the other hand, President Donald Trump has categorically said that the US will start clearing the Hormuz, with the US military claiming that two American warships have crossed the Strait, which is a first since the beginning of the conflict.

In response, Iran has warned that military vessels in the Hormuz will be "dealt severely", reiterating that only civilian ships will be allowed to cross the Strait. It has also denied reports that two Navy destroyers transited the Hormuz, adding that "initiative over the passage of any vessel rests with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran". 

Live updates :US-Iran Ceasefire Talks LIVE Updates

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  • 8:59 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Iran vows to protect national interests

    Iran's spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has said that the Middle East nation will use all of its tools to secure its national interests. He further said Iran will never forget "the experiences of America's breaches of promise and malicious acts".

    "Nothing can or should deter us from pursuing our great historical mission toward our beloved homeland and noble Iranian civilization. The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to utilize all tools, including diplomacy, to secure national interests and protect the country's well-being," he said.

  • 8:24 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Talks failed over 'unreasonable' US demands: Iran's state media

    Iranian state broadcaster IRIB has said that the talks with the US in Islamabad, Pakistan, have failed due to the "Unreasonable" demands by the Americans. 

    "The Iranian delegation negotiated continuously and intensively for 21 hours in order to protect the national interests of the Iranian people; despite various initiatives from the Iranian delegation, the unreasonable demands of the American side prevented the progress of the negotiations. Thus the negotiations ended," it said.

  • 8:12 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    In Pics: JD Vance leaves Pakistan

    Here are some photos of US Vice President JD Vance leaving from Islamabad, Pakistan, after talks with Iran failed.

  • 8:08 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: US delegation leaves Pakistan

    US Vice President JD Vance and his delegation leave from Pakistan after the talks failed.

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    We're not able to make any headway: Vance

    Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said that the two sides were not able to "make any headway", and the American delegation will soon leave Islamabad, Pakistan.

    "We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians were willing to accept our terms. I think we were quite flexible, we were quite accommodating. The President told us - you need to come here in good faith and make your best efforts to get a deal," he said.

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    US delegation to leave Pakistan?

    Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said US is now planning to leave Pakistan after failing to reach at a consensus with Iran over ceasefire. "We have been at it now for 21 hours... the bad news is that we have not reached an agreement," he said.

     

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Halting Iran's nuclear capabilities a 'core goal': JD Vance

    Speaking at a press conference in Pakistan's Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said that the core goal of the Americans is to halt the nuclear capabilities of Iran. He further said that Iran's nuclear programme has "been destroyed". 

    "The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that will enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon," he said.

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    US 'came in good faith', says JD Vance

    Speaking at a press conference in Pakistan's Islamabad, US Vice President JD Vance said that Washington "came in good faith" for the talks, but added that it was unfortunate that the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

    "We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that this is our final and best offer. We'll see if Iran accepts it," he said.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Iran has not agreed to US terms: JD Vance

    Speaking at a media briefing, US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that Iran has not agreed to the terms made by the Americans. "We just could not get to a situation where the Iranians would accept our terms," he said.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    JD Vance's address begins

    US Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the American delegation for talks with Iran in Pakistan, is addressing the media in Islamabad, Pakistan.

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Just In: JD Vance's address shortly

    US Vice President JD Vance, who is leading the American delegation for talks with Iran in Pakistan, will address the media shortly, reports BBC. 

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    Iran denies US Navy's claim

    On the other hand, Iran has denied that two US Navy ships have transited through the Hormuz, and said that initiative over the passage of any vessel rests with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran". Although it has said that civilian ships can pass the Hormuz by coordinating with its military.

     

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    US Navy warships cross Hormuz

    While talks continue in Pakistan, US Navy has said that two of its ships have crossed the Strait Hormuz, which has become the flashpoint of the conflict in the Middle East. The navy also said that it will soon start clearing in the mines in the crucial waterway. 

     

  • 7:06 AM (IST)Apr 12, 2026
    Posted by Aaloksen Sharma

    US-Iran talks to continue today

    The peace talks between the US and Iran are expected to continue on Sunday in Pakistan's capital of Islamabad. The talks on Saturday lasted for around 15 hours, but no breakthrough could be achieved, as the two sides are yet to resolve their differences.

     

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