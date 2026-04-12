'Gave best offer to Iran, no breakthrough yet': JD Vance after three rounds of US-Iran talks

Islamabad:

Speaking after the conclusion of three rounds of high-stakes ceasefire negotiations in Pakistan, US Vice President JD Vance described the discussions with the Iranian delegation as constructive, but acknowledged that no final agreement has been reached so far.

Vance stated that while the talks were positive, several critical issues remain unresolved between the United States and Iran.

“We have been at it now for 21 hours and we have had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement. I think that is bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the USA. They have chosen not to accept our terms,” he said addressing the media.

US seeks clear assurance from Iran on nuclear intentions

The United States has called on Iran to make a firm and clear promise that it will not pursue nuclear weapons, as discussions between the two countries continue. Speaking on the issue, JD Vance emphasised that Washington is looking for a strong and definite commitment from Tehran regarding its nuclear ambitions.

Vance stated that the US expects Iran to not only reject the idea of building a nuclear weapon but also avoid developing the capabilities that could allow it to do so quickly in the future.

"The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they (Iran) will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon, that is the core goal of the President of the US. That is what we have tried to achieve through these negotiations. Their nuclear program such as it is, the enrichment facilities that they had before have been destroyed. But the simple question is - do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now or not just two years from now but for the long term? We haven't seen that now, we hope that we will,"

Vance said the United States is preparing to exit Pakistan after failing to reach an agreement.

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