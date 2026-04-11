Asha Bhonsle Health Update LIVE: Legendary singer suffers cardiac arrest at 92, doctor confirms

New Delhi:

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle had a heart attack on Saturday morning, at the age of 92 years. The singer has since been taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. The authorities from the said hospital have affirmed that the singer is indeed admitted there. According to a statement from Dr Pratit Samdani, who is from the Breach Candy Hospital, 'Asha Bhosle had a heart attack on Saturday, April 11. She was then admitted into Breach Candy Hospital, where she continues to receive treatment.'

Follow this Live blog to know each and every update surrounding the legendary singer's health.