Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Asha Bhonsle Health Update LIVE: Legendary singer suffers cardiac arrest at 92, doctor confirms
 Live now

Asha Bhonsle Health Update LIVE: Legendary singer suffers cardiac arrest at 92, doctor confirms

Written By: Sakshi Verma @sakshiverma_
Updated:

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle suffered cardiac arrest on Saturday at the age of 92. She has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Asha Bhonsle
Asha Bhonsle Image Source : Asha Bhonsle's Instagram
New Delhi:

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle had a heart attack on Saturday morning, at the age of 92 years. The singer has since been taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. The authorities from the said hospital have affirmed that the singer is indeed admitted there. According to a statement from Dr Pratit Samdani, who is from the Breach Candy Hospital, 'Asha Bhosle had a heart attack on Saturday, April 11. She was then admitted into Breach Candy Hospital, where she continues to receive treatment.'

Follow this Live blog to know each and every update surrounding the legendary singer's health.

 

Live updates :Asha Bhonsle Health Update LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 9:40 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Asha Bhonsle LIVE: A look at her famous songs

    Some popular songs sung by Asha Bhonsle include 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko', 'Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar' and 'Intaha Ho Gai Intezar Ki'.

  • 9:38 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Asha Bhonsle Health Update News: She also had pulmonary issues

    According to PTI sources Asha Bhonsle also had pulmonary issues before arriving at the Breach Candy Hospital.

  • 9:35 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Asha Bhonsle Health Update Breaking News: Visuals from Mumbai hospital are here

  • 9:34 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Asha Bhonsle Health Update Breaking: Legendary singer's age

    For the unversed, Asha Bhonsle is 92-year-old. She was born on September 8, 1933, in the town of Sangli, located in the Bombay Presidency of British India (present-day Maharashtra, India).

  • 9:32 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Asha Bhonsle Health Update Breaking: Her family is yet to react

    Asha Bhonsle's family is yet to give a reaction but the hospital has released the formal statement.

  • 9:29 PM (IST)Apr 11, 2026
    Posted by Sakshi Verma

    Asha Bhonsle Health: What's the latest update?

    Currently Asha Bhonsle has been undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit of the Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Asha Bhonsle Breach Candy Hospital
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\