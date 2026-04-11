First round of US-Iran peace talks concludes in Pakistan, Pope Leo urges end to 'madness of war' | 10 Points

Islamabad:

The first phase of peace talks between US and Iran delegations concluded in Islamabad on Saturday and the next phase of talks might start on Sunday. The move is aimed at confirming that both sides are on the same page regarding the understandings and agreements reached during today’s peace talks. In the meantime, Pope Leo on Saturday urged world leaders to end the "madness of war," in an impassioned appeal as senior US and Iranian officials met in Pakistan to discuss ending the six-week conflict.

Check top 10 developments of the peace talks so far:

A US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance held historic face-to-face talks with top Iranian negotiators in Pakistan on Saturday to reach a peace agreement to end the war in West Asia that has paralysed global energy markets and disrupted trade. The Pakistan-brokered talks -- the first direct, high-level engagement between the two sides since the 1979 Islamic Revolution -- are being watched globally amid increasing expectations of a breakthrough. Ahead of the trilateral negotiations in Islamabad, the Vance-led US team and the Iranian delegation headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf held separate meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the negotiations have moved beyond general issues and entered technical-level discussions on "certain topics". In the meantime, Pope Leo urged world leaders to end the "madness of war," in an impassioned appeal, saying "Stop! It is time for peace! Sit at the table of dialogue and mediation, not at the table where rearmament is planned." The US military said two destroyers transited the Iran-gripped Strait of Hormuz ahead of mine-clearing work, a first since the war began. Iran's state media, however, earlier said Iran forced a US military ship that was attempting to cross the strait to turn around. US President Donald Trump posted on social media that Iran's military has been destroyed and that America is beginning to open up the Strait of Hormuz, the waterway chokepoint used by Iran to restrict the shipping of 20 per cent of the world's oil supplies. "We're now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favour to Countries all over the World, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, Germany, and many others," Trump posted. Donald Trump said the United States is now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favour to countries all over the world. He dismissed suggestions of his country not having reached its military objectives in its war with Iran, saying "everyone knows that they are "LOSING BIG". Trump's post on his social media handle Truth Social came amid his country's peace talks with Iran, being held in Pakistan. In a post on X, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi reposted a message from the Iranian President, stating that the delegation is "wholeheartedly committed to safeguarding Iran's interests and will negotiate courageously in that regard." In its latest operational update, the Israeli military claimed that its forces targeted more than "200 Hezbollah sites" across Lebanon over the past 24 hours. Sharing the update in a post on X, the Israeli military further stated that its air force would continue to strike "Hezbollah infrastructure" located in southern Lebanon as part of its ongoing military campaign.

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Trump says US is 'clearing' Strait of Hormuz as peace talks underway in Islamabad after 5-hour delay