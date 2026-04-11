Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shares update, cites exhaustion and chest infection | See post

New Delhi:

Asha Bhonsle was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on April 11, 2026. Reports suggested that the legendary singer suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday. However, now her grand daughter Zanai Bhosle took to her Instagram profile to share an official update on the matter.

She mentioned exhaustion and chest infection in her post and also requested for privacy.

Zanai Bhosle's post

Zanai Bhosle shared a picture with Asha Tai and wrote, 'My grandmother, Asha Bhosle due to extreme exhaustion and suffering a chest infection has been admitted to hospital and we request you to value our privacy. Treatment is ongoing and hopefully everything will be well and we shall update you positively.'

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