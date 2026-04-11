13 killed, 30 injured after multi-vehicle collision in Bihar's Katihar

New Delhi:

At least 13 people died and 30 others were injured in a road accident on April 11, 2026, near Bihar’s Gerabari under the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station in Katihar District. The collision involved a bus and a pickup vehicle. The injured have been provided first aid at the site and are being transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Authorities are working to ensure that all victims receive timely medical attention.

Rescue operations underway

Police and local authorities rushed to the site immediately after the accident. Injured individuals were given first aid at the scene, with around 20 critically injured patients referred to Purnia Sadar Hospital for advanced medical treatment.

Victims identified

According to officials, all passengers on the pickup were residents of Dhamdaha, Purnia district, returning home from the fair when the tragedy struck. In a related incident, Sadanand Hasda, a man traveling by bike, also died after being hit by the bus. Two others, including a child and Pramila Devi, sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized.

Community in shock

The accident has left the local community shaken, with eyewitnesses describing panic and chaos at the scene. Police are conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision and are identifying the deceased. Authorities have called for caution on highways to prevent such tragedies in the future.