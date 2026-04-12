PM Modi seeks consensus on swift rollout of Women's Reservation Law, writes to all parties

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the floor leaders of all political parties in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, calling for their support in the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Act, officially known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

Notably, the government has extended the Budget session, with a special sitting from April 16 to 18 to discuss proposed amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.

“From the 16th of April, a historic discussion related to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is set to take place in Parliament. This special sitting is an opportunity to further strengthen our democracy. It is also a moment to reiterate our collective commitment to moving forward together, taking everyone along. I am writing this letter to you with this spirit and purpose,” the letter read.

In his letter, the PM Modi emphasised that the moment has arrived to give full effect to the legislation in both intent and spirit. He said it was important that the 2029 Lok Sabha election and the forthcoming assembly elections be held with the Women’s Reservation Act in effect.



“After extensive deliberations, we have reached the conclusion that the time has now come to implement the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in its true spirit across the country. It is imperative that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections are conducted with women's reservation in place. This will infuse new energy into India's democratic institutions and strengthen public trust. It will also ensure greater participation and representation in governance,” PM Modi wrote.

PM Modi seeks support from all MPs

Calling it a step beyond partisan politics and an effort to empower women, PM Modi urged Members of Parliament from both Houses to unanimously back the proposal.

“I am writing this letter so that we may all come together in one voice to pass this amendment. It would be great to have many Members of Parliament express their views on this subject in Parliament. This is a moment above any one party or individual. It is a moment to demonstrate responsibility towards women and our future generations. Since all political parties have expressed the desire to increase women's representation in politics for a long time, this is the right time to turn that aspiration into reality,” he added.

Notably, the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from April 16 to 18.

The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (106th Constitutional Amendment Act, 2023) was passed in both the houses of Parliament in September 2023.