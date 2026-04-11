Asha Bhosle, legendary singer, suffers cardiac arrest; admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

New Delhi:

Playback legend Asha Bhosale has reportedly had a cardiac arrest and has been hospitalised in the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday, April 11. She is undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services section at the hospital. So far, there has been no statement from her family or from the hospital management.

For the unversed, playback singer Asha Bhosle is one of the greatest and most versatile artists in the Indian music industry. With over 70 years of experience, she has sung countless songs in several languages and genres.

Doctor's statement

'Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit,' said Breach Candy Hospital Doctor Pratit Samdani.

Interesting facts about Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle sang her first song in the Marathi film Majha Bal (1943). She sang the song titled Sawan Aya in the Bollywood film Chunariya (1948).

She ventured into Acting, Not Just Singing: In 2013, Asha Bhosle acted in a Marathi film titled Mai.

Asha Bhosle possesses not only the talent for singing but is also an amazing cook. Several restaurants in Dubai and Kuwait bear her name.

In addition to Hindi, she has sung in a total of 20 Indian and foreign languages. In 2006, Asha Bhosle herself revealed that she had sung 12,000 songs. Asha Bhosle has collaborated with renowned music composers in Bollywood. This list includes names such as Shankar-Jaikishan, Sachin Dev Burman, RD Burman, OP Nayyar, Ilaiyaraaja, Bappi Lahiri and AR Rahman.

Asha Bhosle has received numerous awards throughout her career. These include 7 Filmfare Awards, specifically for Best Female Playback Singer, as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award. Additionally, she has been honoured with prestigious accolades such as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

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