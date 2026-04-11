Trump says US is 'clearing' Strait of Hormuz as peace talks underway in Islamabad after 5-hour delay

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Saturday posted on Truth Social that the United States has started clearing the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime route for global oil shipments. He claimed that “all 28” of Iran’s mine-laying vessels had been sunk and that American forces were ensuring safe passage for international shipping.

Global oil route at risk

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and carries a large share of the world’s crude exports. Fears of Iranian attacks over the past weeks have disrupted shipping and pushed global oil prices higher, even though most of the oil does not go to the United States.

Trump framed the operation as a service to multiple countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, France, and Germany, while criticising them for lacking “the Courage or Will to do this work themselves.”

Peace talks begin after delay

The remarks came as US and Iranian delegations met in Islamabad, Pakistan, for high-level ceasefire discussions following a five-hour delay. The talks are seen as a crucial step toward reducing tensions in the Gulf region, though mistrust between the sides remains high.

In his post, Trump claimed that Iran’s navy, air force, missile programs, and key leadership have been heavily damaged. He described remaining threats as limited to sea mines, which US forces are working to remove.

Trump also noted that oil tankers from multiple countries are heading to the United States to load crude, portraying this as a sign of confidence in American energy supplies.