Censor Board of Film Certification dismisses Jana Nayagan leak claims, says no breach from its end

New Delhi:

Amidst controversy surrounding the issues of leaks and certification delays, all eyes are now on the Tamil movie Jana Nayagan and the dispute that it has with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Even as denial of leakages comes from the authorities, queries regarding the certification issue and future legal moves remain pertinent.

Reports suggesting that the Tamil film Jana Nayagan was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are 'baseless and misleading', according to an official clarification. The statement comes amid circulating claims on social media alleging a possible breach during the certification process.

What's in the official note?

The official note by the Zonal Office of Press Information Bureau reads 'Reports claiming that the Tamil film Jana Nayagan was leaked from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are baseless and misleading. CBFC has clarified that it follows a secure KDM (Key Delivery Message) system for all theatrical films submitted for certification. Access to the content is password-protected, and the KDM remains solely with the producer/filmmaker. Without a valid KDM, the film cannot be accessed or viewed. The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) of Jana Nayagan was handed over to the applicant in Mumbai on 17 March with due acknowledgement, and has remained with them since.'

Read the post here:

Makers, cast and legal battle

The producers of the film Jana Nayagan, supported by a star-studded cast, find themselves in a difficult situation because the problems regarding certification by the CBFC have been on the rise lately. According to reports, the people involved in the production of this film seem to be unhappy with some of the criticisms and delay. Although the stars of the film remain tight-lipped about the matter, the producers are said to be gearing up for a court battle with the board.

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