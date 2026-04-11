TMC's politics of loot and lies, its reign of fear will end soon: PM Modi at rally in Dakshin Dinajpur

Kolkata:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed an election rally in West Bengal’s Dakshin Dinajpur district and said the TMC's politics of loot and lies, its reign of fear will end soon. He added that the TMC failed to win elections in other states as it neither has intent nor policy. PM Modi also alleged that the TMC keeps abusing him, makes false claims but fails to state what it did for Bengal in last 15 years.

What have they done in 15 years? PM Modi to TMC

PM Modi said, "...This TMC government has been in power here for 15 years. What have they done in 15 years?... Now think about it, if they haven't done anything in 15 years, will you get anything by giving them another 5 years?... What development model have they given to Bengal? They don't talk about these 15 years because then the account of TMC's lies, TMC's betrayal, TMC's misdeeds would be exposed. In 15 years, TMC has developed only one model. Here, the syndicate is the government, and the government is the syndicate," he said.

PM Modi said this is a battle to defeat fear, this is a battle to move Bengal forward on trust. “Today I have come to assure you that the reign of TMC's fear is now coming to an end... the shop of TMC's lies and loot is now about to shut down. Fear will leave Bengal, now trust will come to Bengal,” he said.

PM Modi says TMC has gone to contest polls in many states

PM Modi said the TMC has gone to contest elections in many places outside Bengal and it went to contest in Tripura, it went to contest in Assam, and it went to contest in Goa.

“Nowhere does anyone give them even a single vote. The neighbouring states have recognised them, but their dishonesty and thuggery don't work there, and that's why no one bothers with them... The TMC can't win outside Bengal because they have no vision, no ideas, no policies, no intentions,” he said.

He stated that the rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal on the field is historic and added that both sides pour their heart and soul into achieving victory.

“When injustice was done to a doctor's daughter at RG Kar Medical College and she was murdered, every family and every youth in Bengal took to the streets. Even Mohun Bagan and East Bengal stood shoulder to shoulder against the brutality inflicted on daughters.... Modi has also given a guarantee for Bengal's sisters and daughters. Files of every injustice and every rape case against daughters will be opened. No one will protect the perpetrators or those who shield the criminals. They will be singled out and held accountable. How will this be done? The Bengal BJP has clearly outlined it in its manifesto. A retired female High Court judge will be entrusted with this responsibility. To ensure women's safety, women's police stations will be established in every block,” he said.

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