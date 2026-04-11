US-Iran War Ceasefire LIVE: Iran says preconditions accepted by US ahead of truce talks in Pakistan today

Islamabad:

An Iranian delegation arrived in Islamabad in the early hours of Saturday for talks with the United States, as hopes remain high for an agreement to end the conflict between the two sides.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while announcing a two-week ceasefire on Wednesday, said the US and Iran would hold talks in Islamabad, tagging both countries’ presidents in his statement on X.

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, is set to take part in the Islamabad Talks later on Saturday, following the expected arrival of the US delegation led by Vice President JD Vance.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan, the Iranian delegation was received on arrival by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

"A high powered delegation from the Islamic Republic of Iran led by Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, along with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad today to participate in Islamabad Talks," the foreign office said in a statement.

Expressing hope for constructive engagement, Dar reiterated Pakistan’s intention to facilitate both sides towards a lasting and durable resolution to the conflict in West Asia, according to the statement.

The visit comes amid speculation on social media raising doubts about the Iranian delegation’s participation following Israel’s strikes in Lebanon.

Some reports citing Iranian media suggested the delegation would join the talks only if the ceasefire conditions were fulfilled.

Tasnim News Agency reported that negotiations would not begin until "preconditions" were met, echoing remarks by Ghalibaf before departing for Islamabad.

Stay tuned with IndiaTVNews.com for latest updates on the US-Iran ceasefire talks