China preparing to supply air defence systems to Iran? US intelligence flags concerns

New Delhi:

Fresh intelligence assessments from the United States suggest that China may be preparing to supply advanced air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks, according to multiple media reports. The development, though not officially confirmed, is already drawing attention in diplomatic and security circles for its potential to reshape the balance of power in the region.

Focus on portable missile systems

Reports indicate that the systems under consideration are shoulder-fired anti-air missiles, commonly known as MANPADs. These portable weapons are specifically designed to target low-flying aircraft, making them highly effective in contested airspaces.

If delivered, such systems could significantly enhance Iran’s ability to defend against aerial threats during an already tense period. US intelligence sources believe that any transfer could be routed through intermediary countries to obscure its origin.

This possibility has heightened concerns in Washington, as covert supply chains would make detection and verification far more difficult. Such methods, if used, could further complicate international monitoring efforts and deepen mistrust among global powers.

Silence from key players

So far, there has been no official response from the US government, including the State Department and the White House. Similarly, China’s diplomatic mission in Washington has not issued any statement addressing the reports.

The reported development comes at a sensitive moment. Officials from the United States and Iran are preparing for high-level negotiations in Islamabad, aimed at resolving a conflict that has stretched over six weeks. The possibility of new military support entering the equation could influence both sides’ strategies and negotiating positions.

If confirmed, the move would signal a notable shift in China’s involvement in West Asia.