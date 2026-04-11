Sara Arjun visits Mahakaleshwar temple amid Dhurandhar 2 success, says she felt a divine calling from Ujjain

New Delhi:

Aditya Dhar's film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has made history. It has become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark with its Hindi version alone. Amidst the film's tremendous success at the box office, Dhurandhar actress Sara Arjun arrived at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. She participated in the Bhasma Aarti (ash ritual) at the temple and several videos of her visit are currently going viral on social media.

After offering prayers and seeking blessings, the actress stated that she is extremely happy and feels wonderful.

Sara Arjun participates in Bhasma Aarti

In several videos surfacing on social media, Sara Arjun can be seen seeking blessings and participating in the Bhasma Aarti at the Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple. During her visit, she was dressed in a simple purple saree. Upon exiting the temple, she remarked, 'I have no words to express myself. I felt a divine calling to come here, and so I came. There is nothing in this world that surpasses this feeling. I am absolutely overwhelmed with joy.'

She further added, 'I did not ask God for anything specific; I simply prayed for good health, prosperity, and success. It was a truly magnificent experience, and I am left completely speechless. I have just stepped out of the temple, and I am still overwhelmed by the experience.'

Dhurandhar and Sara

Sara Arjun gained recognition through Dhurandhar and has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films alongside Hindi cinema. She began her career at a very young age, appearing in advertisements and films. In addition to Sara Arjun, the film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi. In the film Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh portrays the character of Hamza Ali Mazari. He is an undercover Indian agent who infiltrates the Lyari underworld in Karachi to dismantle an ISI-backed terrorist network.

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