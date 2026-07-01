US, Iran getting along 'very well' says Donald Trump as nuclear talks show progress in Qatar

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States is “getting along very well with Iran” and that recent diplomatic meetings held in Qatar have shown encouraging progress. Speaking to reporters before boarding a Qatar-provided Air Force One aircraft for a trip to North Dakota, Trump said the talks with Iran were heading in a constructive direction, especially on the issue of nuclear development.

“The denuclearisation of Iran is moving along well. They’ve had very good meetings, and we’ll see,” Trump said while addressing the media. He added that while tensions between the two countries have existed in the past, current efforts are focused on preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

“We hit them very hard… but we’re getting along very well,” Trump said.

Qatar meetings

According to Trump, recent discussions held in Qatar have gone well, with both sides engaging in dialogue aimed at reducing tensions and improving understanding.

The US administration has been using indirect and technical-level talks as part of broader efforts to manage relations with Tehran, particularly after previous exchanges of fire between the two sides.

Vance says talks continue despite Iran’s denial

US Vice President JD Vance also commented on the ongoing situation, dismissing Iran’s public denial of peace talks with Washington. He described Tehran’s stance as a “Persian negotiating tactic,” while insisting that technical-level discussions between the two countries are continuing.

“There were scheduled talks, really technical talks, building on the negotiation that we’ve already had. Those are definitely happening,” Vance said in a podcast interview.

In another interview, Vance said the United States is paying more attention to Iran’s actions than its public statements.

“We care a lot less about what the Iranians say. We care a lot more about what they do,” he said.

He also added that President Trump has directed officials to continue diplomatic efforts while keeping all options open if negotiations fail to produce results.

Also Read: JD Vance dismisses Iran's peace talks denial, says 'other options' open if diplomacy fails