Jana Nayagan leak: Vijay Deverakonda expresses anger, says 'how insensitive people can be...'

New Delhi:

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has reacted strongly to the leak of Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, expressing anger and concern over the issue. The Ranabaali actor said that the incident makes him angry and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible.

On Saturday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his X handle to express his disappointment, saying, "It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought."

Vijay Deverakonda expresses anger over Thalapathy Vijay's film leak

In his X post, he wrote, "The #JanaNayagan leak makes me angry. I've experienced personally the pain and sense of loss when something like this happens, early in my career. You feel like a target, you feel a loss of hope, it’s not just about me, there are co-actors, directors, producers, and so many who have all their dreams on the line."

He further added, "This current issue needs to get sorted Asap and the people behind it identified, and if it doesn’t it reflects a systemic failure. It keeps reminding us how insensitive people can be, and the extent some will go to cause harm without a second thought. I send my thoughts and my unconditional support to the entire team of the film (sic)." Take a look below:

Pooja Hegde reacts to Jana Nayagan film leak

On Saturday morning, Jana Nayagan actress Pooja Hegde condemned the leak of Thalapathy Vijay's last film. She called this incident, "disheartening" and urged people to watch the film right way upon its official release. In her Instagram stories, Coolie actress wrote, "My lovely audience. A film is the result of countless hours, creative risks, personal sacrifices, and a team that showed up every single day hoping to give you the best experience possible. Seeing our film leaked online is disheartening, not just for me, but for every single person who worked on it. To see it being leaked and shared illegally is tough - not because of numbers, but because it takes away the respect that every artist and technician on the film deserves.. plus don’t we all deserve to gather together to celebrate and watch Vijay sir’s last film, one last time, on the big screen in the right way. So let’s watch it the right way.. Let’s wait. It will be out in due time."

(Image Source : POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM STORY)Screengrab taken from Pooja Hegde's Instagram story.

She concluded her note with, "Let’s not encourage piracy. That’s how cinema and art will survive. Love, Art. Artists. Technicians. - PH #jananayagan."

Also Read: Jana Nayagan leak: Kamal Haasan calls out system fails; asks for accountability and strict enforcement