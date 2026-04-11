WATCH: PM Modi's rare candid moment with Rahul Gandhi at Parliament

New Delhi:

A rare moment on bonhomie was witnessed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, as the two leaders arrived at the Prerna Sthal in the Parliament to pay tributes to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule on his 200th birth anniversary.

A video has also gone viral on social media showing the short, candid interaction between the Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. In the video, the two could be seen having a conversation in a cordial manner, as Union Ministers JP Nadda and Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh stand beside them.

Although the interaction was short, it was displayed the rare bonhomie between the two leaders, who on most of the occasions leave no stone unturned to attack each other. Netizens also noted that the two leaders had a brief conversation before the proceedings started at the Parliament premises.

PM Modi's tribute to Jyotirao Phule

Coming to Jyotirao Phule's birth anniversary, PM Modi paid tribute to the social reformer earlier in the day and said his life was dedicated to the ideals of equality, justice and education. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said Phule was a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised.

"On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, paying tributes to a visionary social reformer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice and education. He was also a pioneer in championing the rights of women and the marginalised," he said. "This year, we mark the start of his 200th birth anniversary celebrations. May his thoughts continue to guide everyone in the pursuit of societal progress."

In a social media post, Gandhi also paid tribute to Phule and offered his salutations to him. He said Phule's ideals and thoughts will forever continue to inspire everyone to move forward towards social justice. "He dedicated his entire life to protecting the rights and entitlements of the marginalized. His struggle against discrimination and inequality showed the nation the path to equality and justice," he said.