Jana Nayagan leak: Kamal Haasan calls out system fails; asks for accountability and strict enforcement

New Delhi:

National award winning actor Kamal Haasan has now also broken his silence on Jana Nayagan leak. For the unversed, Vijay's last film, a political-drama, was leaked online today on Friday. The film, that has been struggling to get green signal from the Censor Board Of Film Certification and now the film has landed into another trouble.

In his stern reaction, Kamal Haasan asked for accountability and also mentions strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns.

Kamal Haasan's reaction

The veteran actor took to his X account and wrote, 'The leak of Jana Nayagan is not an accident - it is the result of systemic failure. Had due process been timely, we would not be here. Inordinate delays in certification created fertile ground for piracy. When legal access is stalled, illegitimate channels take over.'

Kamal Haasan further wrote, 'Piracy is beyond politics; it is an attack on the art and artist itself. It endangers the work of hundreds of artists and technicians, and the investments of honest tax paying producers, exhibitors and theatre owners, all who sustain the cinema we love. Who protects the creator when the system fails? We need accountability, swift certification, strict enforcement, and real-time takedowns. I trust true lovers of cinema will unite and give a befitting response by watching the film legally in theatres, as you stood with me in the past.'

Read the post here:

In this regard, however, the producers have clarified that they have taken legal steps against the parties involved and warned viewers not to download or share the movie through unauthorised means.

About Jana Nayagan

This movie was scheduled for screening on January 9 for the occasion of Pongal as a send-off for fans of Vijay who is entering politics after this movie. The producers of the movie, known as KVN Productions, were actively promoting the movie and later filed a lawsuit in court, stating that they might lose over Rs 100 crore if there was any delay in its release.

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: Rajinikanth breaks silence on leak, demands severe punishment from government