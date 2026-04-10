Trump warns of fresh military action against Iran if negotiations fail in Pakistan: Report

Washington:

US President Donald Trump has warned that American warships are being prepared for potential military action against Iran if ongoing negotiations fail to yield a deal. In an interview with the New York Post, Trump indicated that Washington is keeping all options open amid heightened tensions.

According to the report, Trump said the US is reinforcing its naval strength and equipping warships with top-grade weaponry. "We have a reset going. We are loading up the ships with the best ammunition, the best weapons ever made even better than what we did previously and we blew them apart. And if we don't have a deal, we will be using them, and we will be using them very effectively," the New York Post quoted Trump as saying.

'World's most powerful reset' message

Earlier, Trump posted a brief and cryptic message on his social media platform Truth Social, hinting at a major strategic shift. Referring to a "WORLD'S MOST POWERFUL RESET!!!", the message has added to speculation over Washington's next move in the region.

(Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL )Trump's post on Truth Social.

Vance leaves for Pakistan to attend US-Iran peace talks

Earlier on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance left for Pakistan to participate in peace talks with Iran to end their war, even as there was no official word about the arrival of the Iranian delegation in Islamabad, which has been placed under high security. Before he departed for Pakistan, Vance said he was looking forward to the negotiations with Iran and that he expected the Islamabad talks to be "positive." He also said President Donald Trump gave him "some pretty clear guidelines" on negotiations.