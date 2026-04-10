Jana Nayagan: Rajinikanth breaks silence on leak, demands severe punishment from government

New Delhi:

Jana Nayagan, with Vijay as the lead actor, got leaked on the internet even before its official release. The movie has not yet got the CBFC certification and is pending for the last three months. Some popular actors of the Tamil film industry have expressed their views regarding the leaked movie and asked people to consider the efforts made by various individuals associated with the production of the movie.

Now megastar Rajinikanth has also voiced his opinion on the matter and has called for government's involvement.

What did Rajnikanth say?

The veteran actor took to his X account and wrote, 'The release of the Jananayakan film on the internet by someone has caused shock and pain. Film associations must raise their voice against this, and the government must identify those responsible and impose severe punishment. Such crimes must not be allowed to continue in the future.'

Several South Indian actors reacted to the matter. See some reactions here:

Makers' post on the matter

The makers shared a public note and wrote, 'We, KVN Productions LLP, are the Producers and exclusive copyright owners of the cinematograph film 'Jana Nayagan'. It has come to our notice that certain scenes and clips from the said film and in some cases most of the film have been illegally accessed, copied and circulated by unidentified persons, posing a serious threat of digital piracy. We hereby notify that downloading, viewing, storing, forwarding, sharing, uploading or circulating of such leaked content through WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, websites, torrents or any other medium constitutes a criminal offence and a violation of copyright laws'.

The official statement further reads, 'Every digital action is traceable, and we have already initiated necessary investigations including forensic investigations and complaints against persons involved and are actively identifying all others in the chain of circulation. Strict civil and criminal proceedings will be pursued against every offender without exception. The public is hereby strictly advised not to engage in any manner with such leaked content. Any person found involved shall face immediate legal action at their own risk as to consequences. If you receive such content, do not open, store, or forward it. Delete it immediately.'

Also Read: Jana Nayagan: After Chiranjeevi, Sivakarthikeyan, Suriya condemns leaking Vijay's film online | See post