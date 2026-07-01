Exclusive: Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding menu has been planned by their children

New Delhi:

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are set to tie the knot later this week, and fresh details about the intimate ceremony have now surfaced. The couple is expected to register their marriage at Aamir's Mumbai home on July 5, in the presence of close family members and a handful of friends.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding menu

India TV has exclusively learnt that Aamir and Gauri's wedding menu has been planned entirely by the couple's children. According to a source close to the celebrations, the cuisine has been "completely curated and decided by the kids," who will also play an active role in the wedding festivities. For the unversed, Aamir is father to three children, Junaid, Ira and Azaad. Gauri has a son from her first wedding.

Earlier, Aamir had shared that he and Gauri wanted to keep the celebrations low-key. Speaking about their plans, the actor said, "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic." The ceremony is expected to be a simple and private affair.

All you need to know about Gauri Spratt

Gauri Spratt comes from Bengaluru and has a background in fashion and entrepreneurship. She studied at the University of the Arts London and currently works with the production wing of Aamir Khan Productions. She is the daughter of Rita Spratt and the granddaughter of British-born intellectual Philip Spratt, who made India his home in the early twentieth century.

What Aamir Khan once said about Gauri Spratt

Aamir has also spoken openly about the happiness Gauri has brought into his life. In an earlier interview with Navbharat Times, the actor said, "I am very lucky that I met Gauri, and our relationship started together. She is great, I feel at peace with her. Although my relationship with (ex-wives) Kiran (Rao) and Reena (Dutta) was also very deep, but things didn't work out. When you asked, I felt that I am very blessed that Gauri entered my life. We are very happy together. Mujhe lagta hai ab mai jaake mukammal hua hu (I feel complete today)."

Reflecting on his personal journey, Aamir added, "I am the way I am. Every person makes mistakes in their life; no one is perfect. If you understand and accept your mistake, it doesn't make you small. Even I am learning from my own life and mistakes. I will always try not to repeat those mistakes, and I grow as a person, and as an actor. This will only happen if I understand and admit my mistakes. I am a very straightforward man, whatever I feel, I say."

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and to filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021.

Also read: Watch: Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt make their first public appearance amid wedding buzz