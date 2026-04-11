Mathura tragedy: Death count rises to 11, boat operator arrested

New Delhi:

The death toll in the tragic boat capsize on the Yamuna River in Mathura has climbed to 11 after another body was recovered during ongoing search operations on Saturday. Officials confirmed that the latest victim was found nearly a kilometre downstream from the accident site, highlighting the challenges rescuers are facing in the swift river current.

Authorities identified the deceased as Manik Tandon (42), who had travelled from Ludhiana as part of a pilgrimage group.

Search efforts continue round the clock

Rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and the Army, have been combing a stretch of nearly 14 kilometres from the accident site. Officials warn that strong currents may have carried some victims even further downstream. So far, 22 people have been rescued, while four remain missing.

Boat operator arrested

Police have arrested the boat operator, identified as Pappu, accusing him of gross negligence. According to officials, he allegedly failed to provide life jackets and ignored warnings from passengers while operating the boat at high speed.

The vessel eventually lost control and collided with a floating structure, leading to the disaster.

How the tragedy unfolded

The incident occurred near Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan on Friday afternoon. The boat, carrying over two dozen tourists mostly pilgrims from Punjab reportedly veered into deeper waters before striking a pontoon drum left behind after a temporary bridge was dismantled due to rising water levels. The impact caused the boat to overturn within moments.

Officials have said that those injured in the mishap are currently stable. Post-mortem examinations of the deceased are nearing completion, and arrangements are being made to send the bodies back to their hometowns.

Authorities have also indicated that a formal inquiry will be launched to determine accountability once rescue operations conclude.