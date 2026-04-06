Redmi K90 Ultra to launch along with a new tablet and laptops: Details revealed

New Delhi:

Redmi has been gearing up to launch the new K90 Ultra this month in China, picking up where the K80 Ultra left off. By the time of writing, there is no official launch date yet, but leaks suggest that it will be a major event with several new devices on deck.

Let us talk about specs, as the rumours are very appealing. The K90 Ultra reportedly features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display — a sharp 1.5K resolution paired with a blazing 165Hz refresh rate. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, built on a slick 3nm process.

Battery life looks solid too: as the customers will get an 8,500mAh battery, plus 100W fast charging. And with an IP68 rating, it handles dust and water like a champ.

Redmi K Pad 2: Flagship power in a smaller package

The Redmi K Pad 2’s launch is tipped to happen alongside the K90 Ultra. It’s got an 8.8-inch LCD screen with crisp 3K resolution and that same smooth 165Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re gaming or streaming, it’s got you covered.

There is a hefty 9,000mAh battery inside for all-day use, plus features like dual X-axis vibration motors and stereo speakers tweaked with Bose, so you get killer audio.

New Redmi laptops: Strong performance, friendly price

Redmi are not stopping at smartphones and tablets, as they are also revamping their laptop lineup. Expect new models following the Redmi Book Pro series, available in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes.

Inside, you will find Intel Core Ultra chips—the top option is the X7 358H, with Core Ultra 5 338H and 325 for budget picks. Up to 32GB RAM and 1TB storage mean these machines handle real work, not just web surfing.

Big ecosystem launch: Redmi’s going all in

This launch is not just about new smartphones. Redmi further wants to make a splash across the board—phones, tablets, laptops—targeting gamers, pros, and everyday users.

If the leaks pan out, this really could be Redmi’s biggest launch of the year.