CBSE details three-language rule, no board exam for 10th students

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has issued guidelines on the three-language policy. As per CBSE, "the current batch of Class 10 will not have to follow the new language policy." For students studying in Class 7, 8 and 9, they would not be required to give board exam in third language when they move to Class 10. For the current batches of class 7, 8, 9 who had already taken 2 foreign languages would continue with the same with one additional native Indian Language (Bhartiya Bhasha), it added.

CBSE's three-language guidelines

Two out of the three languages opted for must be Bhartiya Bhashas

A non- native language can be opted for as the third language (R3), provided that the other two are Bhartiya Bhashas

Relaxations during the transitional period and exemptions have been given below.

For Class 10 students (2026-27)

Students in Class 10 will continue with the old system of two languages. No third language is required to be taken by this batch.

For Class 9 students (2026-27)

The students in Class 9 would study three languages, out of these, one would be Bhartiya Bhashas. The third language (R3) will be assessed by your school through an internal schoolbased assessment only. There will be no CBSE Board examination for this third language when this batch progresses to Class 10, 2027-28.

The Bhartiya Bhashas are - Hindi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati, Odia, Assamese, etc. The non-native languages are - English, French, German, Arabic, Spanish, etc.

What is three-language formula?

As per the CBSE secondary school curriculum, language subjects will be organised into three levels - R1, R2 and R3. R1 (Language 1) will be student's main language, R2 is a different language and R3 (third language) will be compulsory from Class 6 starting this academic session 2026-27 and set to be fully operational up to Class 10 by 2030–31.

The languages chosen at R1 and R2 cannot be the same and should not be offered simultaneously at more than one level. "Languages include two official languages of India i.e. Hindi, English and 42 other languages. Thus, all scheduled languages listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India are being offered, in addition to other Indian regional languages and foreign languages," CBSE notification mentioned.

For details on CBSE three-language rule, please visit the official website - cbse.gov.in.

Also Read | CBSE three-language rule eased; what's new for Class 7 to 9 students?