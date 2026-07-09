Lawrence Bishnoi gang faces major US crackdown; chargesheet filed on murder, extortion, drug charges

Washington:

In a major crackdown on transnational organised crime, a US grand jury has filed an indictment against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and members of his gang, accusing them of operating a sprawling international criminal network involved in murder, extortion, shootings, drug trafficking, kidnapping and human trafficking.

According to the chargesheet, Bishnoi continued to run the gang from prison, using mobile phones and internet-based calling services to coordinate operations. US authorities have alleged that his network expanded to several countries and operated across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia.

Spread fear among public

The indictment claims the gang built an atmosphere of fear by publicly claiming responsibility for violent incidents on social media, while simultaneously using threats and intimidation to extort money from wealthy businessmen and celebrities. Investigators alleged that the gang issued death threats through WhatsApp messages and voice notes and demanded extortion money running into crores of rupees.

The gang is also accused of building a cross-border narcotics network, through which it smuggled cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine into the United States and Canada. The chargesheet also claimed that the gang not only trafficked drugs directly but also extorted narcotics from rival trafficking groups and sold them onward for profit.

Punjab youths lured into gang

It is alleged that the gang recruited poor and underage youths from Punjab by luring them with promises of money and fame. According to the probe, some of the most loyal recruits were later sent to the United States and Canada.

The indictment also named Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara, and other accused associates as key figures who allegedly managed the gang's activities abroad.

US agencies uncovered the alleged extortion and drug network through confidential informants and undercover operations.

The chargesheet also refers to the extortion of millions of dollars from businessmen in the US, Canada and the UK, suggesting that the gang’s criminal enterprise had developed into a large-scale global racket.

The US government has asked the court to seize the gang's alleged criminal assets, including money, weapons and other property linked to the organisation, as part of its case against Bishnoi and his associates.

It should be noted that the US agency, the FBI, previously conducted 'Operation Hard Ball' against the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On July 7th, the FBI and its partners conducted operations in California and several other locations, detaining 20 individuals. They also seized contraband, weapons, and drugs. They also took action against gangster Goldy Brar, and announced a reward of up to USD 50,000 (approximately Rs 4.3 million) for his arrest.

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