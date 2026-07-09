House collapses in Tehri Garhwal as heavy downpour triggers landslide fears in Uttarakhand| VIDEO

Dehradun:

The monsoon continues to batter several parts of India, with heavy rainfall disrupting normal life across both hilly and plain regions. Flooded roads, overflowing rivers and landslides have been reported from multiple states, while fresh visuals from Uttarakhand have highlighted the growing danger posed by incessant rain. A frightening video has surfaced from Kaddookhal near the Surkanda Devi temple in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, where a portion of a hotel and a nearby house collapsed after continuous rainfall weakened the ground beneath them. The structures crumbled within seconds, creating panic in the area. Fortunately, no one was inside either building when the incident occurred, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

Heavy rain raises landslide threat across hill districts

Following the incident, local authorities rushed to the spot and began assessing the damage. Officials said continuous rainfall has significantly increased the risk of landslides across several mountainous regions of Uttarakhand.

In recent days, reports of hill slopes giving way, roads developing cracks and buildings suffering structural damage have emerged from different parts of the state, raising concerns among residents and tourists alike.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall since Wednesday night has brought the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to a standstill, with widespread waterlogging and massive traffic snarls reported across the national capital and its satellite cities on Thursday morning. While the rain has brought down temperatures, it has resulted in a chaotic morning for thousands of daily commuters. Local administration and traffic police in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have been deployed to manage the flow of vehicles, but the uninterrupted rain continues to hamper relief efforts.

Administration issues advisory to residents and travellers

The administration has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall and to stay away from landslide-prone areas. People have also been advised to strictly follow weather alerts and official advisories issued by the authorities. An alert remains in place across the state's hill districts, with officials closely monitoring the evolving weather situation.

Why continuous rainfall increases the risk of landslides

Experts say prolonged rainfall saturates the soil, making slopes unstable and significantly increasing the chances of landslides. Hill states such as Uttarakhand are particularly vulnerable during the monsoon season because steep terrain combined with persistent rain can weaken the foundation of roads and buildings. Authorities advise residents and tourists to remain alert and report any signs of cracks, soil movement or unusual water flow immediately.

(Inputs from Himanshu Kushwaha)

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