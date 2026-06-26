CBSE three-language rule eased; What's new for Class 7 to 9 students?

New Delhi:

In a major relief, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified that students from Class 7 to 9 can continue with their existing foreign language combination till Class 10. The students who have opted for two foreign languages under the existing system will not be asked to replace with an Indian language, reported news agency ANI quoting Ministry of Education sources. The CBSE has issued clarifications weeks after the May circular that stated students entering Class 9 must study three languages with at least two being Indian languages in line with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF).

Is there a policy rollback?

Meanwhile, the government has rejected suggestions that the latest clarification amounted to a policy rollback. "It's not backtracking. There was not sufficient clarity and this is simply meant to provide that clarity," a senior Ministry of Education source told ANI.

CBSE's three-language policy

CBSE has earlier mandated the three language rule for students from Class 9 beginning July 1. However, there will be no board examination for the third language in Class 10. “With effect from 1st July 2026, for Class IX, the study of three languages (R1, R2, R3) shall be compulsory, with at least two languages being native Indian languages,” the circular stated.

As per the CBSE circular, atleast two of the three languages must be native Indian languages in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023.

What is three-language formula?

As per the CBSE secondary school curriculum, language subjects will be organised into three levels - R1, R2 and R3. R1 (Language 1) will be student's main language, R2 is a different language and R3 (third language) will be compulsory from Class 6 starting this academic session 2026-27 and set to be fully operational up to Class 10 by 2030–31.

The languages chosen at R1 and R2 cannot be the same and should not be offered simultaneously at more than one level. "Languages include two official languages of India i.e. Hindi, English and 42 other languages. Thus, all scheduled languages listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India are being offered, in addition to other Indian regional languages and foreign languages," CBSE notification mentioned.

- Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV Digital.

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