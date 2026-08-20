'Appeasement politics, anti-national': Amit Shah fires salvo on Congress over resolution on 'Vande Mataram'

Chengalpattu:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday launched a scathing attack over Congress for adopting a resolution not to sing the complete version of 'Vande Mataram', accusing the grand old party of being 'anti-national' and resorting to politics of appeasement for its vote bank.

Speaking to news agency ANI in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on sidelines of 31st Southern Zonal Council meeting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the Congress had laid out the foundation for partition when it adopted a resolution to sing only the first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' in 1937, but the Modi government tried to correct this mistake by making it compulsory to sing the complete version of the national song in all official events.

Continuing his attack on Congress and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Shah accused the grand old party of insulting Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, who composed the national song, and those who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle.

"Today, the Congress party is implementing its 1937 resolution but rejecting a law made by the Parliament," Shah, who is a Lok Sabha member from Gujarat's Gandhinagar, told ANI. "I am surprised that the Congress party, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, is once again taking forward appeasement politics."

"The country has once made the mistake of letting Vande Mataram be divided into two parts, and we have faced its consequences. Now, the country should come together against this decision of the Congress party and say that their politics of appeasement will not work anymore," he said, while condemning the Congress' resolution.

More to follow...