Eyeing China, India and Japan step up Indo-Pacific defence cooperation, sign maritime security MoA

New Delhi:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinjiro Koizumi in Delhi, as the two countries agreed to increase their cooperation in multiple sectors, including maritime defence and the Indo-Pacific region.

In what could many consider a message to China and its habit of muscle-flexing, the two ministers affirmed that the Indo-Pacific region must remain open and free. Additionally, they also held deliberations over sharing assessments concerning regional and international security environment amid the heightened global tensions.

Rajnath and Shinjiro also expressed their opposition to any unilateral action to change status quo that could affect the freedom and safety of navigation. "The two Ministers concurred on deepening operational cooperation in the field of maritime security in a practical and effective manner," a joint statement read.

"Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh welcomed Japan’s recent review of its framework for the transfer of defence equipment and technology, and expressed his expectation that Japan would further contribute to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and the wider world. He particularly expressed his expectations for the further deepening of the defence and technology partnership between the two countries," it said.

MoA on defence cooperation

During their bilateral meeting, Rajnath and Shinjiro also signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation that would provide the framework for enhancing the cooperation between India and Japan in maritime security, especially between the Indian Navy and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

They would also seek to increase their cooperation in Search and Rescue (SAR) and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, the joint statement mentioned.

"The two Ministers affirmed that they would strengthen coordination between both sides for the protection of Sea Lines of Communications through mutual visits by naval ships and units, joint exercises, personnel and Subject Matter Expert (SME) exchanges and logistical support including use of ports, maintenance and repair facilities," it said.

The joint naval shipbuilding initiative

India and Japan would also explore an opportunity of a joint development initiative in naval shipbuilding "and design by leveraging Japan’s technological expertise and India’s production capabilities in accordance with their respective relevant policies".

According to Rajnath and Shinjiro, India and Japan would also leverage each other's strengths in defence shipbuilding, while deepening discussions on Japan’s use of India’s production capabilities under the “Make in India” initiative.

Expansion of 'Dharma Guardian', 'JAIMEX'

During the meeting, the two leaders welcomed the chances of expansion of the exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ between Indian and Japanese armies, and the Japan-India Maritime Exercise “JAIMEX”. Besides, they also welcomed the coordination in exercise 'Veer Guardian 26' between Indian and Japanese air forces.

"With a view to further advancing cooperation among the Services of the two countries, the two Ministers concurred on promoting exchanges between their respective Special Operations Forces and pursuing cooperation with India’s integrated theatre commands following their establishment," the joint statement read.

UNICORN defence equipment transfer project

Rajnath and Shinjiro also held discussions over the shipborne UNICORN integrated communications antenna system. This is the first defence equipment transfer project between India and Japan, and the two leaders have said both nations remain committed to working together for it.

"With a view to materializing other projects in the field of defence equipment and technology, they further concurred on advancing discussions among the respective Services of the two countries concerning operational requirements," they said.

"The two Ministers also affirmed their commitment to deepening the defence R&D cooperation between DRDO & ATLA in the field of state-of-the-art defence technologies. Both Ministers also confirmed their intention to convene a Defence Industry Forum," they added.

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