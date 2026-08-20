Sajjan Kumar dies at 80: Timeline of his inolvement and convictions in 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases

New Delhi:

Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who spent his final years in prison after being convicted in two separate cases linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, died on Thursday after being brought to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. He was 80. Kumar had been serving life sentences in Tihar Jail.

His death brings to an end a decades-long legal journey involving multiple cases arising from the violence that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in November 1984. While Kumar was acquitted in some cases, courts ultimately convicted him in two separate matters, with the Delhi High Court in 2018 and a Rouse Avenue Court in 2025 awarding him life imprisonment.

1984: Allegations of leading and inciting mobs against Sikhs

The cases against Kumar stemmed from allegations that he was involved in, or incited mobs during, the anti-Sikh violence in Delhi following Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

In the Delhi Cantonment case, prosecutors alleged that Kumar was involved in a mob attack that resulted in the killing of five Sikh members of a family in Raj Nagar Part-I, Palam Colony, on November 1 and 2, 1984. The violence also included the burning of a gurdwara.

Over the years, witnesses and victims alleged that Kumar had played a role in instigating the mobs. Various inquiries into the riots also examined allegations against prominent political figures, including Kumar.

2013: Trial court acquits Kumar

After decades, a trial court in Delhi in April 2013 acquitted Kumar in the Delhi Cantonment case, while convicting five other accused.

The acquittal was challenged by the Central Bureau of Investigation, which argued that the trial court had erred in rejecting the evidence against Kumar and that he had instigated the mob during the riots. The Delhi High Court admitted the CBI's appeal later that year.

December 2018: Delhi High Court convicton

A major turning point came in December 2018 when the Delhi High Court overturned Kumar’s acquittal and convicted him in the Delhi Cantonment-Palam Colony case.

The court found him guilty of criminal conspiracy and other offences linked to the killing of five Sikh people and the burning of a gurdwara. On December 17, 2018, the court sentenced him to imprisonment for life for the remainder of his natural life. The judgment became one of the most significant convictions of a senior political figure in a 1984 riots case.

Kumar subsequently resigned from the Congress and challenged the conviction before the Supreme Court. His appeals and bail pleas continued over the following years.

2020-22: Bail pleas and imprisonment

Kumar sought interim bail on medical grounds before the Supreme Court in 2020, but the pleas were rejected. He remained in custody while his appeal against the conviction continued.

In April 2022, a special CBI court granted him bail in another 1984 riots case. However, the Delhi High Court subsequently stayed his release after the order was challenged, and Kumar continued to remain in prison because of his conviction in the Delhi Cantonment case.

September 2023: Acquittal in Sultanpuri case

Kumar also faced prosecution in a separate case concerning the killing of three Sikhs in Delhi's Sultanpuri area during the 1984 violence.

In September 2023, a Rouse Avenue court acquitted him in that case, holding that the prosecution had failed to establish his guilt beyond reasonable doubt. A key prosecution witness had alleged that Kumar was present and inciting the mob, but the court did not find the evidence sufficient for conviction.

The acquittal illustrated the divergent outcomes in the numerous cases arising from the riots: while courts had found sufficient evidence to convict Kumar in some matters, he was acquitted where the prosecution failed to establish his involvement.

February 2025: Second life sentence

Kumar was convicted again in February 2025, this time in the Saraswati Vihar case concerning the killing of Sikh father-son duo Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh.

According to the prosecution, a mob attacked the two men on November 1, 1984. The prosecution alleged that Kumar was leading the mob and that his instigation and abetment resulted in the victims being burned alive. The case also involved allegations that members of the family were attacked when they attempted to protect the victims.

The Rouse Avenue Court convicted Kumar of murder and other offences and, on February 25, 2025, sentenced him to life imprisonment. The sentence was to run concurrently with his existing life term.

January 2026: Acquittal in Janakpuri-Vikaspuri case

On January 22, 2026, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Kumar in another 1984 riots case concerning violence in the Janakpuri-Vikaspuri area, where two people were killed.

The court held that the prosecution had failed to establish Kumar's role in the violence. Kumar had denied involvement and maintained that there was no credible evidence linking him to the incident.

The acquittal, however, did not result in his release because he continued to serve life sentences arising from the two separate convictions.

2026: Supreme Court appeal

Kumar's legal battle was still continuing in 2026. The Supreme Court had agreed to list his appeal challenging the Delhi High Court's 2018 conviction. The appeal was pending when Kumar died.

Also Read:

Delhi government approves policy to provide jobs for family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims