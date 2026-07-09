Delhi-NCR reels under heavy rain as roads turn into rivers, traffic comes to a standstill | Key points

New Delhi:

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram are reeling under heavy rain on Thursday as roads have turned into rivers and traffic has come to a standstill in the key areas. Heavy rains also disrupted daily commutes across several parts of the region. Videos from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr captured the scale of the waterlogging as vehicles were seen crawling through inundated streets and commuters struggled to navigate flooded roads.

(Image Source : PTI)Motorists struggle to move through waterlogged roads in Delhi.

IMD issues red alert for Delhi

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Delhi, warning of heavy rainfall over the national capital through most of the day.

Apart from this, the weather department also predicted rainfall over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh until July 10, while authorities remain on high alert to deal with rain-related disruptions.

Safdarjung, the capital's base weather station, recorded 72.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours that ended at 8.30 am, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

(Image Source : PTI)Several vehicles were stranded amid heavy rains in Delhi.

Lodhi Road weather station receives 80.2 mm of rainfall

The Lodhi Road weather station received 80.2 mm of rainfall, Ridge 77.8 mm, Palam 63.0 mm and Ayanagar 57.4 mm during this period.

The minimum temperature in the city settled at 24.3 degrees Celsius, 3.6 notches below normal, the IMD said. Hours of incessant rain spelled chaos on roads, uprooting trees and leaving several areas waterlogged.

Two trees were uprooted on Raja Dhir Singh Marg in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash, disrupting traffic in the area, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. While one tree fell on the road near the ISKCON temple, the other was outside the National Heart Institute, they said.

(Image Source : PTI)Heavy rains lashed Delhi on Thursday morning.

Waterlogging reported from several parts of Delhi

Waterlogging was reported from several parts of the city, including Vikas Marg, areas in East Delhi, New Delhi railway station, Munirka, Sadar Bazar and Dwarka. Traffic crawled on the Delhi-Noida Expressway due to the waterlogging. Several commuters and residents took to social media to share their ordeal.

Weather experts have attributed the persistent rain over the past two days to the seasonal monsoon trough shifting northwards from central India towards the Himalayan foothills. They said Delhi is likely to continue receiving widespread rainfall until the system moves further north, after which the city is expected to witness drier spells.

(Image Source : PTI)The Lodhi Road weather station received 80.2 mm of rainfall.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'satisfactory' category with a reading of 61 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

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