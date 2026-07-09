Portion of Noida iForte building crashes onto parked vehicles amid heavy rain | Watch video

New Delhi:

Relentless rainfall continued to lash Delhi-NCR on Thursday which disrupted normal life across the region. As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) kept Delhi-NCR under a red alert for heavy rain, a portion of the iForte building in Noida's Sector 62 suddenly collapsed, triggering panic in the area.

A video of the incident has surfaced online that shows the upper facade of the commercial building crashing onto the parking area below. The falling debris landed on several parked vehicles which caused extensive damage. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of Sector 58 police station. Fortunately, no one was standing near the building when the facade collapsed.

Heavy rain continues to disrupt life in Delhi-NCR

Delhi and the National Capital Region have been witnessing intense rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruptions in daily life. According to the IMD, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds is likely to continue over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain cautious around ageing buildings, construction sites and low-lying areas as adverse weather conditions persist.

Rohini building collapse toll rises to three

In a separate rain-related tragedy, the death toll in the collapse of an under-construction four-storey building in Delhi's Rohini area has risen to three. The rescue operation, which continued throughout Wednesday night, concluded after teams recovered two more bodies from the debris, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said on Thursday. Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

One worker rescued alive, three bodies recovered

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said one labourer was rescued alive from the debris during the operation. The injured worker has been identified as Saddam alias Ravi (32), who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Three people lost their lives in the collapse. The deceased have been identified as local tailor Darji Ram (42), labourer Kafe alias Nurul (24), and Ram Dua (62), who was the father of the building owner.

According to police, Ram Dua was taken to hospital after being pulled from the debris but was declared dead. The other two bodies were recovered after an extensive search operation that lasted several hours.

Rescue work completed, debris removal continues

Officials said the rescue operation has largely been completed. However, debris clearance is still underway to ensure that no one remains trapped beneath the rubble. Authorities are also expected to investigate the circumstances that led to the collapse of the under-construction building.

Why heavy rainfall increases the risk of structural collapse

Continuous heavy rain can weaken the structural integrity of buildings by allowing water to seep into walls, roofs and foundations. Older structures, under-construction buildings and poorly maintained facades are particularly vulnerable during prolonged spells of rain. Civic authorities often advise residents to stay away from visibly damaged structures and immediately report signs of cracks or falling debris.

ALSO READ: Delhi-NCR reels under heavy rain as roads turn into rivers, traffic comes to a standstill | Key points