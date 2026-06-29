AIADMK suffers fresh blow as Karur MLA MR Vijayabaskar resigns from Tamil Nadu Assembly

New Delhi:

In another setback for the AIADMK, MR Vijayabaskar on Monday resigned as a Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and also quit the party, becoming the sixth AIADMK MLA to leave the outfit since the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijayabaskar represented the Karur Assembly constituency, and his resignation is the latest in a series of exits that have added to the challenges facing AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami.

MR Vijayabaskar served as the Transport Minister in the cabinet of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He lost the 2021 Assembly election from Karur to DMK leader V. Senthil Balaji but regained the seat in the 2026 Assembly elections. MR Vijayabaskar had won the Karur Assembly seat in the 2026 elections by a narrow margin of 1,821 votes, making his latest exit another significant political setback for the AIADMK.

Accepting the MLA's resignation, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabakaran said, "Under Rule 21 of the Rules and Procedure of the Legislative Assembly, the Hon'ble Mr. MR Vijayabaskar, Member of the Legislative Assembly representing the Karur Assembly Constituency, has personally submitted his handwritten letter of resignation from his office to me."

Sixth MLA to leave AIADMK after 2026 election results

The latest resignation follows a string of defections from the AIADMK. Earlier, four party MLAs resigned from the Assembly and later joined the ruling TVK, weakening the opposition's numbers in the House.

Another former AIADMK leader, C Vijayabaskar, who quit the party around two weeks ago, is also expected to join Chief Minister Vijay's TVK. Before MR Vijayabaskar, Esakki Subaya (Ambasamudram), P. Sathyabama (Dharapuram), Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam), S. Jayakumar (Perundurai), and C. Vijayabaskar (Viralimalai) had also resigned from the Assembly after quitting the party. The series of exits has dealt a significant blow to the AIADMK's strength in the House and added to the challenges facing the party leadership.

Earlier, more than 300 party members formally joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur near Chennai. Many of them said they were unable to effectively serve the public while remaining in the AIADMK.

The resignations followed internal differences within the AIADMK after a group of MLAs led by senior leader SP Velumani backed the ruling TVK-led alliance during a trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. Although the rebel faction later returned to the party fold, the episode exposed divisions within the opposition party.

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