Google Pixel 10 users can now play steam games offline: GameNative update brings big upgrade

New Delhi:

Smartphone gaming seems to be getting smarter, especially for mobile gamers, as the latest GameNative 0.9.0 update will enable users to run Steam games on the Google Pixel 10. This is said to be a great addition because GameNative now supports the PowerVR GPU inside the Tensor G5 chipset.

Up until now, Android emulators mainly focused on Adreno GPUs- the ones you find in Snapdragon chips. Pixel users always ended up with limited options. That’s finally changing with this update.

PowerVR GPU support levels the playing field

Now that there is PowerVR GPU support, Pixel owners really benefit. Games run better, with smoother emulation and easier optimization. You can play popular PC games like Stardew Valley and Hades right on your phone. Suddenly, handheld gaming isn’t just a compromise—you don’t need a pricey gaming laptop for these titles.

A more desktop-like gaming experience

GameNative 0.9.0 also adds support for desktop-style environments like Samsung DeX and similar modes on other phones. So if you hook your phone up to a monitor, you get something that feels a lot more like gaming on an actual PC. It’s easier to use a mouse and keyboard, and external peripherals work better. Games look great on bigger screens, too.

What is new with GameNative 0.9.0?

Lots of other features came with this update:

A new sliding-style interface that makes things smoother.

Steam Workshop integration, which makes things easily reachable.

Separate sections to keep organised by keeping a track of downloads and storage.

The option to turn off cloud saves for specific games.

Now you even get a battery temperature readout in the performance overlay, so you can keep tabs on device heat while you play.

Still early days

Keep in mind, GameNative 0.9.0 is still a pre-release. You will probably hit a few bugs, crashes, or odd performance hiccups. But these should get better over the time, when a number of stable updates will be released.

Why is this a big deal?

Now that Steam games actually run on the Pixel 10, the phone’s shaping up to be a solid handheld gaming device. With better compatibility and a growing feature set, it’s only a matter of time before more Android phones can emulate PC games just as smoothly.