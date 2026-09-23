Jay Meena assures India's first-ever medal in soft tennis at Asian Games, skeet team secures bronze medal

New Delhi:

India has secured a historic first medal in soft tennis after Jay Meena secured the semi-final spot by edging past the Philippines’ Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 in the quarter-final. The Indian recovered through a contest that went the distance, winning the deciding stages 7-5 after sets of 0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 5-3 and 2-4 had left the match finely balanced. His progression to the last four guarantees him a medal, making India’s appearance on the soft tennis podium a first at the Asian Games.

The shooting contingent also produced a podium finish in the women’s skeet team competition. Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan combined for 331 points to take bronze. Dhillon and Dhaliwal each registered 111, while Chauhan added 109. Meanwhile, China won the event with 346 points as Kazakhstan settled for silver. The result was India’s sixth medal in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games.

Manu Bhaker qualifies for final

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker has moved into the women’s 10m air pistol individual final after clearing qualification. Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh, however, did not advance to the medal round. Esha arrived at the competition with plenty of expectations, given her recent run, but the 21-year-old struggled for consistency.

Elsewhere, India made progress across rowing and canoe sprint. Balraj Panwar earned a place in the men’s single sculls Final A after clocking 6:52.84 and finishing third in his heat, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan reached the men’s double sculls final after recording 6:15.63 for second in their heat. Both Indian crews finished fourth overall across their respective two heats.

In canoe sprint, Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam and Arun Singh advanced to the men’s kayak four 500m final with a 1:29.447 effort. Megha Pradeep reached the women’s canoe single 200m semi-finals, while Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi progressed in the women’s kayak double 500m.

India also registered mixed doubles victories in table tennis through Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale. On the other hand, Benedicton Beniston secured the 13th spot in the 100m butterfly swimming, while Sajan Prakash didn’t start. Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Sunil finished sixth and fourth in their 200m freestyle heats, respectively, awaiting confirmation of final qualification.

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