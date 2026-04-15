Toaster Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's film has burnt edges but a warm centre

Movie Name: Toaster

Critics Rating: 3/5

Release Date: April 15, 2026

Director: Vivek Daschaudhary

Genre: Dark comedy

There’s something oddly fascinating about a film that builds its entire story around something as basic as a toaster. Backed by Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Netflix’s Toaster tries to be a dark comedy full of chaos, crime, and quirky characters. The idea is fresh. The execution… well, partly. Let's dig into more details.

Toaster: The Story

Toaster follows Ramakant (Rajkummar Rao), a man who is obsessively frugal to the point of absurdity. He is the kind of man who remembers every rupee he’s spent, and expects it back, even from gifts. His obsession peaks when he decides to reclaim a toaster he once gave at a wedding after the same couple announces divorce.

What starts off as silly quickly turns messy. The same toaster somehow gets linked to a murder. Panicking, Ramakant hides it in his landlady’s house. But then she dies. And things spiral. Soon, it’s not just him chasing the toaster. Others are after it too - for reasons he doesn’t understand. What follows is a chain of strange, chaotic events where everything keeps going wrong.

Toaster: Performances

Rajkummar Rao once again proves why he’s one of the most dependable actors today. He goes all in. Ramakant is annoying, stubborn, and weird - but Rao makes him watchable. Even likeable at times.

Sanya Malhotra is good, but her role feels limited. You wish she had more to do. Archana Puran Singh and Seema Pahwa add their usual charm in small parts. Abhishek Banerjee stands out, as expected, in an offbeat role. The cast works - but not everyone gets enough space.

Toaster: Direction

Director Vivek Daschaudary has a fun idea on paper. A small object triggering big chaos. And at times, it works. The dark humour clicks in parts. But the film loses grip midway. The pacing drops. Some scenes feel stretched. It never quite maintains the energy it starts with.

Toaster: What Works

The film’s biggest strength lies in its originality and commitment to a bizarre central idea. Whenever it fully leans into its dark humour, Toaster becomes genuinely entertaining. Rajkummar Rao’s performance anchors the chaos, and there are flashes of sharp, situational comedy that land well. The unpredictability keeps you curious, even when the film wavers a bit.

Toaster: What Doesn’t

The film feels uneven. The middle drags. Some characters feel wasted. The humour is hit-or-miss. And the climax doesn’t hit as hard as it should.

Toaster: Final Verdict

Toaster has all the ingredients for a standout dark comedy, but doesn’t fully capitalise on them. It entertains in parts, drags in others, but never completely loses your attention. The movie has a great idea but doesn’t fully make the most of it. It’s entertaining in parts, slow in others, but never boring.

It is a decent one-time watch - especially if you enjoy slightly absurd, character-driven stories. Of course, with Rajkummar Rao in it.

Also read: Waiting for Toaster? 5 dark comedies on Netflix to watch right now

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