Want to enjoy mangoes long after summer? Follow this easy storage trick to keep them fresh for up to 8 months

New Delhi:

Few fruits capture the feeling of summer quite like mangoes. From chilled mango shakes and aamras to smoothies and desserts, the king of fruits finds its way into countless recipes during the season. But just when people start enjoying them the most, mango season comes to an end, leaving many waiting another year for their favourite fruit.

If you wish you could enjoy mangoes long after they're gone from the market, there's some good news. With the right storage method, you can freeze fresh mango pieces and keep them ready for use for several months. Whether you're craving a quick smoothie or a homemade mango dessert, this easy storage trick can help you make the most of the season.

1. Choose ripe, good-quality mangoes

The first step is picking the right fruit.

Choose mangoes that are fully ripe, naturally sweet and in good condition. Avoid fruits that are overly soft, bruised or beginning to spoil, as they won't store well for long periods. Fresh, high-quality mangoes will retain their flavour and texture much better after freezing.

2. Wash the mangoes thoroughly

Before storing them, wash the mangoes well under clean running water.

Once washed, dry them completely with a clean kitchen towel. Make sure there is no moisture left on the surface, as excess water can turn into ice crystals in the freezer and affect both the taste and texture of the fruit.

3. Peel and cut into even-sized pieces

After drying the mangoes, peel off the skin and cut the flesh into small cubes or long slices.

Try to keep the pieces roughly the same size. This helps them freeze evenly and makes them easier to use later.

4. Arrange the pieces on a tray

Spread the cut mango pieces across a tray or a large plate, leaving a little space between each piece.

Make sure the pieces do not overlap. Cover the tray with cling film or a clean plastic sheet before placing it in the freezer.

5. Freeze them individually first

Place the tray in the freezer for four to five hours or leave it overnight.

This allows each mango piece to freeze separately, preventing them from sticking together. Later, you'll be able to remove only the amount you need without thawing the entire batch.

6. Transfer to an airtight container

Once the mango pieces are completely frozen, transfer them to a zip-lock freezer bag or an airtight container.

Before sealing the bag, remove as much air as possible. This helps preserve freshness and improves the fruit's shelf life in the freezer.

How long will frozen mangoes stay fresh?

If stored correctly, frozen mango pieces can remain suitable for use for around six to eight months.

They can be used to prepare mango shakes, smoothies, ice cream, aamras and a variety of other recipes throughout the year.

Whenever you need them, take out only the required quantity and return the rest to the freezer immediately. Before using the mangoes, leave them at room temperature for about five minutes, then add them directly to your recipe.

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