Waiting for Toaster? 5 dark comedies on Netflix to watch right now

New Delhi:

Some films don't stay in one mood. They make you laugh, then pull the rug from under you. You’re not always sure how to react. Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's Toaster falls in this category. The film releases on Netflix today. April 15. As you wait for the film's release, take a look at 5 films on the OTT platform that kind of live in that space.

1. Darlings

Starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, the film starts quietly. A marriage, a home, everyday life. And then it begins to shift. It’s uncomfortable in parts, but also oddly funny. Not the kind of humour that makes you laugh out loud all the time, but the kind that sits there, slightly uneasy.

2. Andhadhun

With Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in lead roles, you think you understand what’s happening. Then you don’t. It follows a pianist who may or may not be blind, and that one detail changes everything. The film keeps twisting, but never feels like it’s trying too hard.

3. AK vs AK

Featuring Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Harshvardhan Kapoor, the movie is messy on purpose. Real and not real at the same time. It starts with a conflict that seems staged, then slowly spirals into something more chaotic.

4. Monica, O My Darling

Starring Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, this film one is all about mood. It's slick, slightly stylish, almost playful even when things get dark. It’s a crime story, yes. But it doesn’t feel heavy.

5. Ludo

With Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anurag Basu's film feels like a bunch of different lives just… colliding. Some stories are funny, some are a little sad, some just feel random at first. But slowly, they begin to connect. That’s where the film gets you.

Also read: Toaster trailer out now: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's film looks like a fun ride | Watch