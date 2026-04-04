Toaster trailer out now: Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra's film looks like a fun ride | Watch

New Delhi:

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra's Netflix film Toaster will be releasing this month. The film was announced during the Netflix slate release of 2026 and since then there has been a curiosity around the plot of the movie. Keeping the anticipation alive, the makers of Toaster have released the trailer of the film.

Netflix India shared the trailer on social media sites and wrote, 'Pati, patni, aur Toaster... Kanjoosi ka bakheda banega zabardast. Watch Toaster, out 15 April, only on Netflix.'

What's in the Toaster trailer?

The trailer introduces Rajkummar Rao's character, Ramakant as a sweet, practical and strict kanjoos, whose motto in life is that every penny saved counts. No matter how much he squeezes every moment of his life from or holds onto every item on which he has spent money, Ramakant goes beyond the usual thriftiness. When a gift item for a wedding that Ramakant gave gets wasted, he embarks on a mission to bring it back, thus creating more problems in his life.

So far, Toaster seems like a fun and quirky film that is bringing back HIT: The First Case pair, Sanya and Rajkummar. Interestingly the two were seen together for the first on Netflix only in 2022 and now once again the Bollywood actors will be seen together in Toaster.

Toaster makers and cast

Directed by Vivek Das Chaudhary and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, Toaster also stars Sanya Malhotra alongside an ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi and Seema Pahwa.

According to the makers, the film thrives on the chemistry of its ensemble, with each character bringing their own quirks, motivations and reactions into the mix, adding to the steadily building confusion and momentum.

Toaster premieres on April 15, only on Netflix.

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